HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail set for April release

MANILA, Philippines — Two years since its development was announced, HoYoverse's fourth installment to the Honkai series, Honkai: Star Rail, will finally be released on April 26 for PC and mobile platforms (iOS and Android), while a PlayStation version is currently in development.

Philstar.com got to chance to try the game via final closed beta testing, and fans of the game developer's previous titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact will find themselves in yet another massive world they can explore and be immersed in with all of its beautiful artistry and gripping lore.

Honkai: Star Rail is a space-fantasy role-playing game (RPG) that features players, called Trailblazers, traveling to the different planets of the vast universe via the Astral Express space train to find the truth of the mysterious power called the Stellaron. In their journey, they will discover new planets, meet new (yet familiar) friends and learn of the world's ways.

The world also has supreme beings, but while fans are familiar with Herrscher from the previous installment of the game series, the world of Honkai: Star Rail follows the path of the Aeons (which also gives character classes) that steers the player to the game's main story quest.

Though the look and feel of Honaki: Star Rail is similar to HoYoverse's previous titles, the game's turn-based combat system will be something new to fans. But playing around with character's combat styles and abilities is sure to provide a different strategic approach to how players level-up in game and compose their four-man party. Not to mention that all character ultimates have their own distinct animation that makes the game feel like an animated series. The game has so many mechanics that it may be overwhelming at first, but Trailblazers will eventually get used to them as they progress in level, similar to the mechanics of other HoYoverse titles and how they retain the interests of their players.

Overall, Honkai: Star Rail has everything that makes a HoYoverse game: anime-style designs, numerous combat mechanics, limited-time events, a massive world to explore, and a whole new set of characters for fans to fall in love with.

Pre-registration for Honkai: Star Rail is ongoing via the game's website.