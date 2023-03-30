FEU's Tina Salak relishes going toe-to-toe with 'mentor' Ramil de Jesus of La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had much to show for despite absorbing a straight-sets loss to league leaders DLSU Lady Spikers in their in UAAP Season 85 clash on Wednesday, as they gave the undefeated squad a run for their money.

Save for a lopsided second set where the Lady Spikers drubbed the Lady Tamaraws, 25-12, it was a nip-and-tuck affair that saw both the first and third sets extended.

Even with a young squad coming off a frustrating UAAP Season 84 campaign, FEU head coach Tina Salak was able to steer the Morayta-based squad to a competitive affair against La Salle.

And with the decorated Ramil de Jesus back coaching the Lady Spikers across from her, Salak relished going against one of her mentors.

"Looking back with the experience ko with coach Ramil, for me, coach Ramil, being there, malaki rin ang influence niya sa akin. Kasi sa Zobel kami galing eh," said Salak after the game.

"So malaki rin yung impact niya sa career ko sa and sa growth ko kasi I was under by him in the last SEA Games. So maraming natutunan going against him," she added.

As the Lady Tamaraws jockey for position with the Final Four race heating up, Salak said she drew extra motivation in going up against de Jesus.

"Medyo inspired ako kasi gusto kong makalaban ang mentor ko and ma-prove something na puwedeng makasabay sa kanya and maging proud siya, the way I handle my things," said Salak.

The multi-titled head coach had just returned from a long sabbatical in the second round, and has since steered DLSU to two wins and now sport a perfect 9-0 record.

The Lady Tams, for their part, are 4-5 midway through the elimination round.

Salak and the Lady Tamaraws hope to pump some life back into their Final Four bid when they face the winless UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.