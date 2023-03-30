^

Sports

FEU's Tina Salak relishes going toe-to-toe with 'mentor' Ramil de Jesus of La Salle

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 9:50am
FEU's Tina Salak relishes going toe-to-toe with 'mentor' Ramil de Jesus of La Salle
Tina Salak
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws had much to show for despite absorbing a straight-sets loss to league leaders DLSU Lady Spikers in their in UAAP Season 85 clash on Wednesday, as they gave the undefeated squad a run for their money.

Save for a lopsided second set where the Lady Spikers drubbed the Lady Tamaraws, 25-12, it was a nip-and-tuck affair that saw both the first and third sets extended.

Even with a young squad coming off a frustrating UAAP Season 84 campaign, FEU head coach Tina Salak was able to steer the Morayta-based squad to a competitive affair against La Salle.

And with the decorated Ramil de Jesus back coaching the Lady Spikers across from her, Salak relished going against one of her mentors.

"Looking back with the experience ko with coach Ramil, for me, coach Ramil, being there, malaki rin ang influence niya sa akin. Kasi sa Zobel kami galing eh," said Salak after the game. 

"So malaki rin yung impact niya sa career ko sa and sa growth ko kasi I was under by him in the last SEA Games. So maraming natutunan going against him," she added.

As the Lady Tamaraws jockey for position with the Final Four race heating up, Salak said she drew extra motivation in going up against de Jesus.

"Medyo inspired ako kasi gusto kong makalaban ang mentor ko and ma-prove something na puwedeng makasabay sa kanya and maging proud siya, the way I handle my things," said Salak.

The multi-titled head coach had just returned from a long sabbatical in the second round, and has since steered DLSU to two wins and now sport a perfect 9-0 record.

The Lady Tams, for their part, are 4-5 midway through the elimination round.

Salak and the Lady Tamaraws hope to pump some life back into their Final Four bid when they face the winless UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Task force formed to help deliver best WC hosting

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government is “all in” for the hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.
Sports
fbtw

Voyagers beat Shoemasters in OT

12 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome...
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

1 day ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine tennis prospects collide in PPS Valle Verde netfest

Philippine tennis prospects collide in PPS Valle Verde netfest

18 minutes ago
The leading juniors and a slew of rising stars from the Big City and elsewhere take center stage as they clash for top honors...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers add to Mavs&rsquo; woes; Davis sparks Lakers win

Sixers add to Mavs’ woes; Davis sparks Lakers win

24 minutes ago
Joel Embiid led a fourth-quarter rally as the Philadelphia 76ers put a huge dent in the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of reaching...
Sports
fbtw
Palm Sunday Dortmund-Munich clash could decide Bundesliga title

Palm Sunday Dortmund-Munich clash could decide Bundesliga title

By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
This coming Sunday, April 2, the two sides meet for the final time in their version of the Clasico — Der Klassiker —...
Sports
fbtw
HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail set for April release

HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail set for April release

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Two years since its development was announced, HoYoverse's fourth installment to the Honkai series, Honkai: Star Rail, will...
Sports
fbtw
Undersized Gilas women brace for tough FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup bid

Undersized Gilas women brace for tough FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by head coach Patrick Aquino, Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro face the tall task of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with