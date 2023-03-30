^

Creamline's Tots Carlos wins record-tying 3rd PVL MVP award

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 7:25pm
Creamline's Tots Carlos wins record-tying 3rd PVL MVP award
Tots Carlos
MANILA, Philippines — Creamline's Tots Carlos has won her third Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Premier Volleyball League, tying the league record for most MVP plums for a single player.

Carlos, who helped steer the Cool Smashers to the finals in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, took the most coveted individual citation for the third time in the last four conferences.

She thus tied Creamline teammate Alyssa Valdez as the most decorated MVP in the league with three each.

In the elimination round, Carlos finished sixth in scoring with a 37.21% success rate in spiking. She was second among the best spikers in the league.

The former UP standout also finished in the Top 3 from the service line with 10 aces to her name in the tournament.

Carlos pitched in with her receiving as well, as she was the best receiver that didn't play as a libero with 38.37% efficiency in her reception.

She was also named as one of the best outside spikers, along with Creamline teammate Jema Galanza.

Galanza, for her part, was third overall in spiking with a 36.4% attacking efficiency. This is Galanza's third time winning the citation.

Carlos, meanwhile, received her first award as an outside spiker in the PVL after winning three best opposite spiker awards previously.

Taking the best opposite spiker plum this time is Creamline's Michele Gumabao with her league-high 40.43% efficiency in spiking.

Jia Morado-De Guzman wraps up the awardees from Creamline as she nets the best setter award, her eighth time overall winning the award.

Morado-De Guzman has only played in two conferences where she wasn't named best setter.

De Guzman ran away with the award as she normed 7.32 excellent sets per frame in eliminations, a far cry from second placer Rhea Dimaculangan's average of 5.13.

Petro Gazz teammates Remy Palma and MJ Phillips, meanwhile, sweep the best middle blocker awards for the Angels.

Through their efforts, Petro Gazz finished as the best blocking team with 2.56 block points per set on average.

Palma and Phillips normed 0.70 and 0.67 kill blocks per set.

PLDT's Kath Arado claimed the best libero award as she finished as the best digger and best receiver of the tournament. Arado normed 6.80 excellent digs per set and recorded a 63.86% efficiency on receiving.

