Pacquiao reaffirms trust in Gibbons

Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 6:11pm
Sean Gibbons and Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao clarified that there is no issue between him and Sean Gibbons, who heads the Filipino legend’s MP Promotions.

Pacquiao issued the response in reaction to a video circulating on social media over the weekend purportedly showing him expressing his disappointment with the way Gibbons has been representing his boxing stable.

Speaking to the media Wednesday during an engagement as ambassador of a pain reliever brand, Pacquiao stressed that Gibbons is in good graces with him, adding that he has no problem with how the international matchmaker runs MP Promotions

“He still represents us, and of course I will task him to represent us — MP promotions [in abroad or in the US if there’s a potential bout],” said the former senator.

Pacquiao recalled being approached by someone during the 23rd Gabriel Flash Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions at Okada in Parañaque City last Saturday and being asked about certain decision Gibbons made that “he wasn’t aware of.”

The video circulating on social media also showed Pacquiao having a short chat fellow Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire Jr. before accepting their Special Award of Distinction that night

“My tinanong sa akin na may ginawang decision daw si Gibbons na hindi ko alam. Eh hindi ko naman alam yun basta ang sa akin pag hindi ko alam baket ko sasagutin. Wala naman problem siya so far sa akin. (I was asked about a certain decision Sean made without my knowledge. I responded that I have no idea about it. I don’t have any problem with [Gibbons]),” clarified Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said he hasn’t heard yet from Gibbons about plans for a return fight abroad.

“Wala pang latest update sa kanya kung ano yung mga ginagawa niya sa US (There’s no latest update from him about the things he’s been in the United States),” he added.

For his part, Gibbons downplayed the video in question.

“That was a fake video,” he said.

The MP Promotions chief said he is negotiating for this year a comeback fight for Pacquiao, who last fought professionally in 2022 before announcing his retirement.

Last month, Gibbons bared that negotiations are taking place for Pacquiao to face British fighter Connor Benn in Abu Dhabi sometime this year.

