La Salle's Soreño extra-motivated to sub for injured Cruz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 6:07pm
La Salle's SoreÃ±o extra-motivated to sub for injured Cruz
Jyne Soreño
MANILA, Philippines – Jyne Soreño will be stepping up to play a bigger role for the DLSU Lady Spikers as she is set to take the place of Leila Cruz, who suffered an ACL injury in her right knee.

Soreño, who usually comes off the bench for the Lady Spikers, is now shuffled into the starting six. She also came in for Cruz when the latter went down in Set 1 during their game against NU last week.

The wing spiker is playing her third season with DLSU. As she takes on a bigger role, Soreño draws strength from her injured teammate.

"Sobrang motivated ko po kasi yung mga coaches, yung mga teammates ko, pinupush talaga nila ako," said Soreño after scoring eight points against FEU on Wednesday.

"This is for Leila. Willing ako mag-support talaga sa team sa loob ng court. Willing ako mag-contribute," she added.

Though falling short of confirming that Cruz will be out for the rest of the season, the usual recovery period for an ACL injury would take around six to 12 months.

Even at the shortest, coming back would take at least three months.

Against the Lady Tamaraws, Soreño shook off a slow start and will continue to push as the season goes on.

"Yung una po, off ako aaminin ko po yun pero yung sa dulo, kumapit lang talaga ako tapos strong personality lang talaga, puso lang talaga. Tapos pasok din talaga sa sistema namin," she said.

Soreño and the DLSU Lady Spikers target their 10th win of the season and clinch a spot in the Final Four when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

