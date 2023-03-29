La Salle's Leila Cruz out indefinitely with ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers will have to do without hitter Leila Cruz indefinitely after it was revealed that she injured her ACL during their game against the NU Lady Bulldogs last weekend.

Cruz suffered a bad fall in Set 1 of their second-round encounter against NU last Saturday, injuring her right knee, and had to be stretched off of the court.

Though she was able to walk by herself and returned to the bench, Cruz no longer saw action.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo confirmed the news to the media after their three-set win over the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday.

"Sad to say, she got an ACL. So tanggapin na lang namin kung ano yun. Although, yung bata naman positive naman sa sarili niya na kung ano man yung magiging outcome ng MRI niya tatanggapin naman niya," said Orcullo.

"Yun nga lang nawalan kami ng isang vital part sa team. We have to move on," he added.

Orcullo did not make any clarification on the severity of the diagnosis, on whether it was a partial or full ACL tear.

Because of the injury and recovery time it usually takes, Cruz is likely out for the rest of the tournament.

Despite this, ace rookie Angel Canino said her team will continue to rise in the tournament while also fighting for their sidelined teammate.

"Syempre po sobrang bigat kasi teammate namin yan. Lahat po kami inaalagaan namin yung bawat isa. So sobrang bigat po sa amin pero hindi namin kailangan ipakita yun Kailangan namin lumaban para sa kanya," said Canino.

"Hindi po kami titigil dahil nabibigatan kami, hindi kami madadala sa emotion dahil doon mas papakita namin na kahit kulang po kami ng isang player na kaya namin and para po yun kay ate Leila," she added.

The Lady Spikers are currently 9-0 and assured of at least a playoff for a spot in the Final Four.

In the first six, Cruz will be replaced by Jyne Soreno, who finished with eight points against the Lady Tamaraws in a sweep victory.

The Lady Spikers shoot a semis berth when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.