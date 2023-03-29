^

Sports

Lady Spikers down Lady Tams, clinch playoff for semis spot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 5:08pm
Lady Spikers down Lady Tams, clinch playoff for semis spot
Angel Canino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers assured themselves of at least a playoff for a slot in the Final Four as they clinched their ninth win of UAAP Season 85, edging FEU, 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, in their second-round encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

Led by Angel Canino's 16 points, La Salle battled back from an early 1-6 deficit with a victory in the extended opening set.

Canino fired back-to-back crosscourt hits after things were tied at 28-all to clinch the hard-fought set win for DLSU.

"Yung first set, ano eh, we started flat. Yun nga, medyo parang hindi sila makagalaw," lamented DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

"Niremind lang namin sila na nawawala tayo sa sistema. Iba yung ginagalaw niyo, sa pinractice natin. Yun lang, yun lang pinaalala namin," he added.

The win came even as Leila Cruz watched from the sidelines as she was revealed to have suffered an ACL injury in her right knee after a bad fall during their second round encounter against the NU Lady Bulldogs last weekend.

Jyne Soreno took her place in the starting six and finished with eight points.

DLSU rode the momentum of their comeback victory as they finished the set with a 17-3 run after FEU took the 9-8 lead off of a Jolina dela Cruz hit that went out.

They also needed to fend off the Lady Tams in Set 3 as Canino's attack didn't go over the net and FEU reached set point, 24-23.

Jolina dela Cruz scored on a cross-court hit to give DLSU match point, 27-26. Jovelyn Fernandez then committed an attack error to seal the sweep for La Salle.

Dela Cruz took Player of the Game honors with 13 points along with 14 excellent digs. Thea Gagate also finished in double-digit scoring with 11 points.

Chenie Tagaod led the way for the Lady Tams, who fall to 4-5 with 13 points.

The Taft-based spikers face the UST Golden Tigresses next on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Tams, meanwhile, will try to bounce back against the listless UE Lady Warriors also on Sunday.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 2 days ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle's Leila Cruz out indefinitely with ACL injury

La Salle's Leila Cruz out indefinitely with ACL injury

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Cruz suffered a bad fall in Set 1 of their second-round encounter against NU last Saturday, injuring her right knee, and had...
Sports
fbtw
Naval sets tone with ace in Southwoods Invitational

Naval sets tone with ace in Southwoods Invitational

38 minutes ago
Marc Naval grabbed the opening day spotlight in the Southwoods invitational as he scored a hole-in-one on No. 7 of the Legends...
Sports
fbtw
Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
UFC returns to Miami, Florida for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that...
Sports
fbtw
South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

6 hours ago
South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he killed his girlfriend...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

6 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with