^

Sports

Golden Tigresses bounce back, send Lady Warriors on brink of ouster

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 2:14pm
Golden Tigresses bounce back, send Lady Warriors on brink of ouster
Eya Laure of the UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses are back on the win column after a three-set drubbing of the UE Lady Warriors, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

UST, now at 6-3, pushed UE to the brink of elimination from playoff contention as the latter fell to 0-9.

The Golden Tigresses ended the match on a 10-1 run after UE took the 16-15 lead at the second technical timeout, after a misreceive on the UST's end.

But the Tigresses regained their bearings as sparked by bench player Renee Penafiel.

Penafiel provided the ace to clinch the match, 25-17. She finished with four points despite playing only in the third set.

As the race for the Final Four heats up, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes was thankful for the bounce back victory.

"Malaking bagay para sa amin, syempre. Second round, first round, first loss, ngayon second round ganon din. Ang maganda naman, bumabalik kami agad after ng pagkatalo namin," said Reyes after the game.

"Marami pa kaming dapat ayusin, especially now na tumataas yung level ng labanan," he added.

Eya Laure paced the Tigresses with 17 points. Imee Hernandez and Regina Jurado provided the supporting role with eight and seven markers, respectively.

KC Cepada led three UE Lady Warriors in twin digit scoring in the loss with 12 markers.

UST faces a tough test next against league-leaders DLSU on Sunday, April 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. UE, meanwhile, seeks entry into the win column against the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 2 days ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
UFC returns to Miami, Florida for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that...
Sports
fbtw
South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

3 hours ago
South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he killed his girlfriend...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

3 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Serving as head coach for the first time this tournament, Diego steered the Cargo Movers to not only their first semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with