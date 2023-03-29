^

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 11:15am
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes
Axel Inigo crucially delivered for Pasay.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Brandrey Bienes drilled in three straight triples and Antonio Jeffrey Coronel added another trey to power the Voyagers past the Shoemasters, who blew a 54-35 spread late in the third quarter.

The Voyagers were still far behind midway of the fourth quarter, 44-57, when Axel Inigo and Dhon Reverente bunched 13 points to knot the count at 57.

Marikina's Kyle Tolentino nailed a long triple with six seconds left, but Inigo got fouled on the return play and calmly made the three free throws to force an extension at 60-60.

Bienes took over from there to give Pasay a 72-66 lead before Tolentino sank another triple. Reverente made two charities and Inigo split his two to seal the outcome at 75-69.

Marikina's Felipe Chavez canned in another triple with two seconds to go for his ninth point in overtime and the final count.

Reverente scored 15 points and snagged 24 rebounds, but Inigo, who finished with 14 points and four rebounds, was chosen Best Player mainly for his clutch charities. Laurenz Paul Victoria also delivered to give Pasay its first win in three games with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals while Bienes ended up with 12 points and five rebounds.

Marikina, which fell to 1-2, got 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Chavez, 10 points and 12 rebounds from Jason Opiso, 10 points from DeoTimajo and nine from Tolentino.

Earlier, Caloocan Batang Kankaloo trounced the listless Bulacan Kuyas, 70-58, while the Sarangani Marlins subdued the Manila Stars, 81-64.

Caloocan, powered by veterans Gabby Espinas and Reil Cervantes with 16 and 15 points, respectively, climbed to 2-0, while Bulacan, which tasted its first loss in four games, got 14 points from Rence Luis Alcoriza and 10 from Buenaventura Raflores.

The Marlins improved to 2-1 behind the 23-point, 8-rebound, 6-assists, 2-steal effort of Jefferson Comia, 15 points from John Jordan Sta. Ana and 10 from Alex Desoyo.

Manila dropped to 0-3 despite a triple-double (12 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) output from Marcy Arellano, 15 points from Macky Acosta and 11 from Regie Boy Basibas.

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao watched the games to monitor the performances of the teams and the players, especially those issued yellow cards (warning) by the league on suspicion of being involved in game-fixing.

Pacquiao told Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes to issue more yellow cards and warned that many players would be booted out of the league before or after the Fifth Season ends in December.

The MPBL goes to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex on Thursday with another triple-bill pitting Negros against GenSan at 4 p.m., Mindoro against Muntinlupa at 6 p.m. and Paranaque against Laguna at 6 p.m.

MPBL
Philstar
