^

Sports

Ex-NBA star Jason Williams wishes he played under ‘great person’ Erik Spoelstra

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 10:00am
Ex-NBA star Jason Williams wishes he played under â€˜great personâ€™ Erik Spoelstra
Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena on October 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – NBA champion Jason Williams had the pleasure of working with Filipino-American coach Erik Spoelstra during his time with the Miami Heat in the 2000s.

Williams, who won his only NBA championship with the Heat in 2006, played in Miami during Spoelstra's time as an assistant coach to Pat Riley.

Even if Spoelstra wasn't the one handling the clipboard during his stint with the Heat, the flashy point guard had nothing but praise for Spoelstra's skills.

"Erik Spoelstra's one of the greatest persons in the world and I'm not just saying that because I'm here in the Philippines," said Williams during his brief visit to the country for the NBA 3X event.

"But really, he's a good guy. I wish I would've gotten to play for him when he was a head coach, but I definitely enjoyed my time with him in Miami for sure." he added.

Williams was the starting point guard for Riley during those times, and helped the Heat win it all in that 2005-06 season.

But Williams' departure from Miami after the 2007-08 season meant that he left just before Spoelstra took over the reins from Riley in April 2008.

Williams went on to play for two more teams — the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies — before retiring from the league in 2011.

Meanwhile, Spoelstra has since then won two NBA championships with the Heat and is the second longest-tenured coach in the NBA, next only to San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 2 days ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 3 minutes ago
UFC returns to Miami, Florida for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that...
Sports
fbtw
South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

11 minutes ago
South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he killed his girlfriend...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

19 minutes ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 35 minutes ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
Serving as head coach for the first time this tournament, Diego steered the Cargo Movers to not only their first semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with