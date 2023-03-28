^

Sports

Kings go for jugular vs Beermen

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 4:09pm
Kings go for jugular vs Beermen
Scottie Thompson scattered a 21-11-11 triple-double plus three steals and two blocks for the Gin Kings in Game Two last Sunday.
PBA Images

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra
5:45 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion Barangay Ginebra shoots for the kill against San Miguel while Talk ‘N Text and Meralco break a deadlock in its own duel as the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals close in on a climax at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

Up big with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Final Four series, the Gin Kings march into battle at 3 p.m. with a clear goal of finishing off their sibling rivals for a finals return trip followed by the Tropang Giga-Bolts setto at 5:45 p.m. to shatter a 1-1 tie.

A win for Ginebra would also pave the way for a second straight finals appearance in three conferences after winning the historic Commissioner’s Cup earlier this year against guest team Bay Area Dragons — in front of a record 54,589 fans at the Philippine Arena.

Sweeping the powerhouse SMB, albeit without six-time June Mar Fajardo, however, would be an entirely different and a steeper mountain to scale for the Gin Kings. 

“When you’re gonna play a good team like San Miguel, it’s nearly impossible to beat them three straight times. We’re gonna try to do the impossible,” said coach Tim Cone as the Beermen have yet to absorb a 0-3 sweep in 26 best-of-five battles in PBA history.

The Gin Kings sure seemed so capable of the feat, dominating their sister team with big wins in Game 1, 121-112, and Game 2, 121-103. But aside from SMB’s anticipated revenge, Ginebra braces for complacency.

“It’s a short series so if you can get two, it’s really key but it’s really hard to do. You start looking for that sweep with this kind of lead and then you open yourself up to be ‘kampante’. If you do that against a team like this then you're in big trouble,” warned Cone.

That is the exact thing the Beermen are hoping to capitalize paired with its urgency to live another day and extend the series.

 “Ginebra has to win three games to enter the finals and it's only two. As long as there is a chance, it’s my job to put us into a position to get one (first) in Game 3,” said coach Jorge Gallent.

“We have to think of Game Three only. We have to win Game Three and put our mindset that we’re not on vacation yet.”

Meralco, meanwhile, is out to ride on a sizzling momentum of a tight 124-117 overtime in Game 2 to avoid a 0-2 hole for a good position now to overtake the top-seeded TNT, which took a commanding 110-80 Game 1 victory.

“Every game’s gonna be tough for us. This is only their second loss in this conference. It’s not going to be easy. Every game is gonna be competitive,” said coach Norman Black.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BEERMEN

GIN KINGS

GINEBRA

PBA

SAN MIGUEL

SCOTTIE THOMPSON

SMB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Faustino sweetens Philippine bid at youth weightlifting worlds with gold, silver

Faustino sweetens Philippine bid at youth weightlifting worlds with gold, silver

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The future looks bright for Philippine weightlifting.
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games to get rid of 'outrageous' rules

SEA Games to get rid of 'outrageous' rules

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Southeast Asian Games may have seen the last of the outrageous rules allowed in past editions that favored the host ...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic tallies 29th triple-double of season as Nuggets thwart Sixers

Jokic tallies 29th triple-double of season as Nuggets thwart Sixers

1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets continued their march toward the Western Conference top seed Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with a 116-111...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

1 hour ago
Japan's former world and Olympic boxing champion Ryota Murata announced his retirement Tuesday, saying he had run out of challenges...
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with