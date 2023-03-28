SEA Games to get rid of 'outrageous' rules

MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games may have seen the last of the outrageous rules allowed in past editions that favored the host country.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino recently said the SEA Games Federation members would no longer allow such restrictions or controversial regulations in future editions after the Phnom Penh Games set May 5 to 17.

“This will be the last. We’ve had enough of these formulas,” said Tolentino a day after the torch relay in Tagaytay City for Cambodia’s hosting of the 32nd edition of the biennial meet.

“Kailangan na natin magfocus sa sports in the Olympics. Konti na lang ang mga regional events, wala na yung mga ganyang revision,” added the PhilCycling chief and Tagaytay mayor.

Tolentino was referring to the host Cambodians' ridiculous system of limiting the rival nations’ participation in several events, including those in martial arts.

“Masyadong brilliant nakaisip. Let's give an example in karate where there are 15 events but we and other countries can only join in 10 except the host, so meron agad sila plus five,” he said.

In gymnastics, world champion Carlos Edriel Yulo can win five or more gold medals but only two will count.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Tourism Minister Hor Sarun and Cambodian Ambassador to the Philippines Phan Peuv attended the ceremonial relay with Tolentino Monday.

“We warmly welcome the SEA Games Torch which is now celebrating Cambodia’s first-time hosting of the games,” said Tolentino.

“Just like in our SEA Games hosting in 2019, we value this celebration not only for sports but for peace and camaraderie in the region.”