Sino FC pips Super Rangers in 7s football tilt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 12:59pm
MANILA, Philippines – One team continues to ascend while the other tumbles to a second straight defeat.

Sino FC won their third straight match in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig, 3-2. Super Rangers were unbeaten heading into five matches but suddenly find themselves reeling with two consecutive losses.

Two weeks ago, Super Rangers, whose entire lineup suited up for men’s division one champions Rangers FC last season, succumbed 3-2 to Manila Stars.

Manila Lopsy FC likewise squeaked past Black Amigos, 3-2. En Fuego blanked winless Maharlika Manila, 3-0.

With Sino Fc’s win, they have moved up to second spot in the men’s Division One table right behind undefeated Manila Stars who sport a 6-0 slate.

When Manila Stars — idle this past weekend as they were on a bye — and Sino FC battled in week two of the tournament, the former won by a close shave, 3-2.

Super Rangers tumbled to third spot on the table with a 5-2 record.

Over at the women’s division, Manila Nomads bounced back from a loss with an 8-0 drubbing of Superbad FC. But anything they can do, Kaya proved they can do better when they annihilated Maharlika Manila’s distaff side, 17-0. 

In other women’s matches, Forza defeated Komrads-Arayat FC 5-3, and Tuloy FC Under-17 squad laid waste to Payatas FC 8-3.

