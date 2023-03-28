^

Sports

MPBL: Batangas, Bacoor share MPBL lead with wins; Pasig scores

Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 12:51pm
MPBL: Batangas, Bacoor share MPBL lead with wins; Pasig scores
Jeckster Apinan powered Batangas to its third straight win.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics and the Bacoor Strikers disposed of their rivals on Monday and caught up with the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season leaders at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Batangas clamped down on the Iloilo United Royals in the fourth quarter to tally a runaway 78-55 victory in the nightcap, while Bacoor quelled Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc.'s final rally to prevail, 76-68, in the triple-bill opener.

Pasig City MCW Sports routed a listless Imus SV Squad, 79-60, behind Kenny Roger Rocacurva in the other game to rise to 2-1 and pull down its victim to 1-1.

Rocacurva posted a game-high 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to earn best player honors for Pasig, which also drew 15 points from Shane Menina, 14 from Robbie Manalang, and 11 points plus eight rebounds from Michael Maestre.

Both Batangas, the 2018 MPBL Rajah Cup champion, and Bacoor, which finally broke its winless spell at the venue, climbed to 3-0 and joined idle Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Quezon Province at the helm of the 29-team tournament.

The Batanguenos held the Ilonggos to just five points while unloading 20 of their own in the last 10 minutes to zoom away after a slow start that saw them trail at 16-19.

New acquisition Rhaffy Octobre led Batangas with 14 points, followed by MJ Dela Virgen with 13, including eight in the last quarter; and Jeckster Apinan with 10 plus 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Only Genmar Bragais was able to score in twin digits for Iloilo, which paraded Filipino-Canadian Noah Korovesi, with 11. The 6-foot-3 Korovesi finished with five points and six rebounds in Iloilo's third straight defeat.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday with Manila battling Sarangani at 4 p.m., Caloocan tackling Bulacan at 6 p.m. and Marikina tangling with Pasay at 8 p.m.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 44 minutes ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Sino FC pips Super Rangers in 7s football tilt

Sino FC pips Super Rangers in 7s football tilt

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
One team continues to ascend while the other tumbles to a second straight defeat.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas, Bacoor share MPBL lead with wins; Pasig scores

MPBL: Batangas, Bacoor share MPBL lead with wins; Pasig scores

1 hour ago
The Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics and the Bacoor Strikers disposed of their rivals and caught up with league lea...
Sports
fbtw
LOOK: Victorious Zaragosa totes ICTSI Iloilo Golf hardware

LOOK: Victorious Zaragosa totes ICTSI Iloilo Golf hardware

1 hour ago
Rupert Zaragosa (center) holds his trophy as he poses with MORE Power president and CEO Roel Castro (right) and Iloilo Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe relaxed over topping Platini's France goal total

Mbappe relaxed over topping Platini's France goal total

6 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe will try to put thoughts of surpassing France great Michel Platini's international goal-scoring tally to one...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with