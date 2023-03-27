^

Angels go for kill in PVL finals Game 2

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 2:26pm
Angels go for kill in PVL finals Game 2
Jonah Sabete
Games Tuesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)

4 p.m. – F2 vs PLDT
6:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz will try to completely slay the dragon in Creamline as the two face off anew Tuesday in Game Two of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Playing the game of their lives, the underdog Angels brought down the reigning champions in the Cool Smashers in a shock 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 victory in last Sunday’s opener to move on the threshold of claiming their first All-Filipino crown and third overall.

Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro, however, kept reminding his players to temper their emotions and just focused on being consistent.

“We’re not thinking that we’re just one win away from the title,” said Almadro. “We just have to manage ourselves not to be overwhelmed and just be consistent in what we do.”

“Tapos na ang isang game, pero hindi pa tapos ang series,” he added.

Jonah Sabete continued her phenomenal showing as she peppered the Cool Smashers with key hits after key hits before winding up with a match-high 18 points she laced with 16 booming kills.

And she isn’t done yet.

“Hindi pa tapos ang laban, kailangan pa mag trabaho,” said Sabete.

Petro Gazz just completely outworked Creamline in almost all aspects and got the breaks in the most opportune time.

Almadro’s challenge on a net touch by Creamline setter Jia de Guzman late in the fourth set proved critical as it sealed the mammoth Game One upset.

“I called it myself because I don’t want the hard work of my players to go to waste,” said Almadro.

Aiza Pontillas is expected to provide the leadership anew after chipping in 15 hits as well as Grethcel Soltones, MJ Philips and Remy Joy Palma, who chipped in 14, 14 and eight points, respectively.

Creamline though will not just fade into the night as it is expected to give it all and force a decider on Thursday.

