Cars, premium prizes await hole-in-one hitters in Southwoods Invitational

Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 10:48am
Cars, premium prizes await hole-in-one hitters in Southwoods Invitational
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines – An extensive list of prizes, including a brand-new Toyota Raize, a Mitsubishi Xpander and a cruise package, is at stake for hole-in-one feats when the Southwoods Invitational is fired off Wednesday at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Toyota Silang, Cavite and Alpine Motors Corp. are putting up a Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T and Mitsubishi Xpander GLS 1.5G 2WD A/T cars, respectively, while Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel is offering a seven-night Eastern Mediterranean Cruise onboard the Odyssey of the Seas, including two round-trip Manila-Rome-Manila tickets, for aces on designated holes of the Jack Nicklaus-designed courses.

Klio International Marketing Corp. is also staking a round trip ticket for two (Manila-Taipei-Manila) with hotel accommodation, while a smart vogue plus urban massage chair from Ogawa, and Php100,000 worth of free bet certificates from Pagcor Casino Filipino are also up for grabs for hole-in-one feats in Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament spread over four days.

A record cast is vying in this year’s edition of the annual member-guest tournament, backed by year-round sponsor Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel, hole-in-one sponsors Ogawa, Alpine Motors Philippines, Toyota Silang, Pagcor Casino Filipino and Klio International, with 325 teams composed of 650 players clashing for top honors in various divisions.

To accommodate the huge number of participants, organizers will conduct sequential tee times on both courses Wednesday and Friday at 6:20 a.m. and a shotgun start on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on Legends and 8 a.m. on Masters.

Play is Aggregate format at the Legends and Best Ball format at the Masters under the Stableford Points scoring system with applied course handicaps.

Other sponsors are (Platinum) The Turf Company, Inc., CWC International Corp. and Newport World Resorts; (gold) Agrexplore Corp., Alpha Quality (GFX) Leads Agriculture/Malveda Properties Development Corp., Mikro-Tech Capital, Inc./Capital One Energy, Inc., The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay; and (silver) Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Club Leisure Management Corp., First Global Conglomerate, Camaya Coast, Le Chef, Inc., Mit-Air, Inc. and Prestige Golf Access & Clubshares, Inc.

The bronze backers are Absolute Sales Corp., Ayala Land Premier, Boeing Material Handling Corp., Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Coca-Cola Beverages Phil., Escala Tagaytay, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, Gamboa & Sons, Inc. (GranSportivo), GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Golforce, Inc., GolfX;

Hydrotech Irrigation and General Services, Mitsukoshi Motors Phils., Inc., MRT Dev’t. Corp., Nozomi Providers, Inc., RFM Corp., PBR Law Offices, PNOEZ Golf Accessories Shop (Southwoods Clubfitter), Smart Probe, Inc., Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corp., Suijin Restaurant, TimeCargo Logistics Corp., Triframe, Inc. and Warbird Securities.

Recommended
