Poor putting hinders Tabuena's title, Open bids

Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena lost his putting touch when he needed it most, flubbing a lot of chances while ending up with one three-putt miscue as he wavered with a two-over 72. He thus finished joint fourth in the World City Championship won by local star Taichi Kho in historic fashion Sunday.

Tabuena kept Kho within sight after play was suspended due to inclement weather in the third round that led to the cancellation of the fourth round, reducing the $1 million event to 54 holes at the Hong Kong Golf Club. But the Filipino ace, in hot pursuit of a career-record back-to-back championships after battling back from six strokes down to snare the DGC Open champion in India last week, failed to sustain his big birdie bounce-back from a double-bogey on No. 1 before play was halted Saturday.

He settled for seven straight pars at resumption of play then kept on scrambling at the back marred by a three-putt mishap on No. 15 against another run of pars. He ended up with 33 putts after a sterling 25-putt showing in the first round which he led with a 63, and a 29-putt effort in the second day.

He totaled 202 and dropped from second to a share of fourth with Korean Bio Kim, who rallied with a 65.

The ICTSI-backed Tabuena pocketed Php2.4 million ($45,000), hiking his earnings to Php9.8 million following his third Asian Tour victory in India.

But his shaky putting cost him a dream spot in the Open as Kho, Hendry, Smyth and Kim took the Top 4 spots for the fourth major slated July 20-23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in United Kingdom.

Kim, ranked No. 160 in the world, grabbed the last seat by virtue of a higher world ranking than Tabuena, who improved to No. 629 from No. 963 last week.

Kho, 22, closed out with an even par-70 but it proved enough for him to claim a two-shot victory at 12-under 198 over Kiwi Michael Hendry, who fired a 68 for a 200, while Aussie Travis Smyth blitzed with a 66 to snatch third place at 201.

But the day belonged to Kho, who made history by becoming the first player from Hong Kong to win an Asian Tour event in a victory worth $180,000.