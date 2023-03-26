Petro Gazz ends Creamline curse, draws first blood in PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels have finally broken through the Creamline Cool Smashers as they snapped a 14-game losing streak against the latter in Game One of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference finals, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

When it mattered the most, Petro Gazz got over the hump and won their first game against Creamline since Game Three of the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference Finals where the Angels claimed the crown.

A successful challenge on a net touch on Creamline's setter Jia De Guzman was the clincher for the Angels in a 40-minute affair in Set 4.

Petro Gazz closed out the Cool Smashers in four sets even after a gutsy Creamline side saved multiple match points after they were down, 21-24.

A 3-0 burst, punctuated by a Jema Galanza down the line hit, tied the set at 24-all.

But MJ Phillips came up clutch with a quick attack in the next exchange to drive Petro Gazz at match point anew.

It wasn't just in Set 4 that Petro Gazz had to dig deep as they also needed to fight back from a slow start in the previous canto.

Creamline flexed their lethal form early in Set 3 when they zoomed to a 6-1 lead over the Angels after a Tots Carlos block point.

But Petro Gazz came roaring back with a 9-3 scoring run ended by a block from Phillips as they entered the second technical timeout ahead by three, 16-13.

Coincidentally, it was also a net touch that gave Petro Gazz the 2-1 lead in Set 3, 25-23. Carlos' torso grazed the net and was called by the official.

Though the Cool Smashers challenged the call, the league's system confirmed the officials' decision.

Jonah Sabete clinched Player of the Game honors with 18 points built off of 16 attacks, two blocks, and 15 excellent receptions as she steered Petro Gazz to the cusp of their first All-Filipino crown.

Three others finished in double-digit scoring for the Angels as well with Aiza Maizo-Pontillas tallying 15 points and Grethcel Soltones and Phillips adding 14 markers each as well.

Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao topped Creamline in scoring with 18 points apiece and Carlos chipped in 17 markers of her own.

Celine Domingo also had 14 points in a high-scoring affair for both teams' stars.

Petro Gazz hopes to close out and dethrone the Cool Smashers in Game Two on Tuesday, March 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"We just have to do our job, we just have to prepare, and we have to manage ourselves not to be overwhelmed. Not too frustrated, not too overwhelmed. We have to be consistent." said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro about their mindset.