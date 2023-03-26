F2 moves on cusp of PVL All-Filipino bronze as de Jesus returns

MANILA, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are one win away from the third place finish in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, as they beat the PLDT High Speed Hitters in four sets, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Despite a slow start that saw them at a disadvantage early, F2 ramped up their defense at the net as they racked up the block points to dampen PLDT's confidence in their spiking.

The win came as a triumphant welcome for former head coach Ramil de Jesus who watched from the sidelines for the first time since F2 joined the PVL.

After making his return to DLSU in the UAAP, Ramil de Jesus is now in the sidelines for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference as they begin their best-of-3 battle for 3rd series against the PLDT High Speed Hitters | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ej8NslmiHO — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 26, 2023

F2 head coach Regine Diego, though lamenting the slow start, relished the bounce back win after falling short of the finals berth.

"Syempre okay yun kasi at least, you know, mabilis mapabago, nakakadjust agad sila." she said as her team changed gears after the opening set.

"Syempre, it's better if they take the advantage agad sa start, ganyan, but syempre naka-help lalo si Coach Ramil kasi andoon siya, ginanahan sila, so, and also ginuide niya ako through the game. So I'm very happy that he's back." she added.

Aby Marano led the charge in blocking with her five denials at the net to finish with 19 points and clinch Player of the Game honors.

Kim Dy topscored for the Cargo Movers with 20 points while Ara Galang chipped in 13 markers of her own — six of which also came from blocks.

Jules Samonte and Dell Palomata paced PLDT in the losing effort with 14 points each. Jovy Prado had 13.

F2 will attempt to close out PLDT in two games on Tuesday, March 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.