Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 3:44pm
Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines tees off during the final round of the 2022 LPGA Q-Series - Dothan at Highland Oaks Golf Course on December 11, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama.
HANNAH RUHOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario floundered in tough conditions, hobbling with a pair of 75s to barely make the final round cut in the IOA Championship in Beaumont, California co-led by three players in Beaumont, California Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Bianca Pagdanganan meanwhile took a disastrous fall after matching par-72 at completion of her suspended first round play at the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon course, reeling with an odd quadruple bogey on the par-4 18th that marred her second round 75.

With a 147 total, the former LPGA Tour campaigner and winner of the recent Anvaya Cove International, missed the cut by one.

Clariss Guce also failed to advance with a 149 after a 73, and so did Abby Arevalo, who skidded to an 80 for a 159.

Despite Ardina and del Rosario’s three-over cards for 145s, the ICTSI-backed Filipinas lay way behind American Maddi Caldwell-Young, Malaysia’s Natasha Oon and Miranda Wang of China at joint 50th. The leaders assembled identical 134s to wrest a one-stroke edge over last week’s Arizona Classic winner Aussie Gabriela Ruffels.

Caldwell-Young squandered a six-under card with two late bogeys for a 68, enabling Wang to earn a piece of the lead with a 65, while Oon also turned in a four-under card to gain a clear shot at a breakthrough win.

But the in-form Ruffels, who beat American Kathleen Scavo by two last week, stayed on course for a back-to-back win as she put in a solid 66 accentuated by an eagle on No. 2.

Ardina and del Rosario matched 70s in the first round with the former birdying No. 10 where she teed off in the second day but bogeyed four of the next eight to slip off the standings. She birdied the third hole and parred the rest for a 35-40.

The long-hitting Del Rosario, on the other hand, dominated the frontside’s two par-5s to negate a mishap on No. 6. But she bogeyed the first two holes at the back, dropped two strokes on No. 14, but birdied the 16th.

She, however, missed the 18th green and failed to rescue a par to match Ardina’s output.

