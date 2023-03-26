^

Sports

Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 3:19pm
Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt
Swimmer George Clevic Daluz, 8, of the Balayan Tigers poses with his coach and his mother after the awarding ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas native Clevic George Daluz leads five promising tankers for the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards, collecting tree gold medals each on Sunday at the close of COPA-Golden Goggle Leg 1 and 2 at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Center (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

The eight-year-old Grade 1 student from the Agustin Ramos Memorial Elementary School in Balayan topped the boy’s 8-year-old class 50m backstroke with a time of 51.03 seconds. He also ruled the 100m breaststroke by clocking in 2:01.11 in a fitting follow-up to his opening day triumph in 200m freestyle (3:36.78) on Saturday in the event powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

“Masaya po ako kasi po nabigyan ko ng medals ang team naming at ang Mama at Papa ko,” said Daluz of the Balayan Tigers Swim Team.

Other triple gold winners are Marcus Pablo, John Rey Lee, Samantha Mia Mendoza and Jamie Aica Summer Sy. They thus qualified to the Luzon Championship in August, where they will clash with the best swimmers from Visayas and Mindanao in the regional championship of the tournament organized by the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) headed by swimming icon Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Pablo, who also won the boys 7-year-old 200m freestyle (4:14.17) on Saturday, delivered anew in the 50m back (1:00.01) and 100- breast (2:14.28); while Lee clinched top honors in the 9-year-old class after winning the 100-m breast (2:10.26), 50-m back (52.33) and 200-m free (3:17.50).

The pride of Coach King Swimming Team, Mendoza topped the girls 8-year-old 100m breast (2:13.77); 50m breast (55.29) and 200m free (3:23.73), while Sy capped her performance in the girls 12-year-old 100-m breast by clocking 1:41.87 for first place. She also emerged victorious in the 50m back (38.68) and 200m free (2:43.10).

“COPA is doing its best for swimming development. After our regional championships for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, meron tayong National Championship in November. We also in close coordination with our friends abroad for an international-flavored event na tayo ang host at hindi yung tayo ang gagastos para bumiyahe pa. Tuloy-tuloy din yung coaches education program natin,” said COPA treasurer and event director Chito Rivera.

Legs 3 and 4 of the tournament will resume on April 22-23.

Other winners are Keisha Blair of Flying Lampasot in the girls 14-year-old 50-m back (35.39); Marie Rejuso in 15-year-old class (34.11); Dane Urquico in 16-year-old (34.38); Fie Dolliente in 17-year-old (35.15); Dianna Cruz in 18-year-old over (33.73); Ivoh Gantala in the boys 12-year-old 200m butterfly (3:09.38); Mark Perez in 13-year-old (2:49.41); Clyde Jose in 14-year-old (2:32.29); Antonio Reyes in 15-year-old (2:40.13); Meynard Marcelino in 16 year-old (2:23.230); Angelo Sadol in 17-year-old (2:16.76); and Kent Cagape in 18-year-old over (2:15.08).

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies clinched an NBA playoff berth in emphatic style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with Luke Kennard...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

By Jan Veran | 41 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario floundered in tough conditions, hobbling with a pair of 75s to barely make the final...
Sports
fbtw
Flawed finish drops Saso six shots off new leader in LPGA Drive On Championship

Flawed finish drops Saso six shots off new leader in LPGA Drive On Championship

By Jan Veran | 57 minutes ago
Saso snapped a roller-coaster frontside 35 that featured four birdies against three bogeys with four birdies in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

58 minutes ago
Azevedo, 30, figured in a three-way battle with Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic and Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan in swim then took...
Sports
fbtw
URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

1 hour ago
The Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) returns with its URCC 84: Rage card on April 25 that will showcase two...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic's Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks

Jokic's Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks

1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made a statement Saturday, downing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with