Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

Swimmer George Clevic Daluz, 8, of the Balayan Tigers poses with his coach and his mother after the awarding ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas native Clevic George Daluz leads five promising tankers for the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards, collecting tree gold medals each on Sunday at the close of COPA-Golden Goggle Leg 1 and 2 at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Center (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

The eight-year-old Grade 1 student from the Agustin Ramos Memorial Elementary School in Balayan topped the boy’s 8-year-old class 50m backstroke with a time of 51.03 seconds. He also ruled the 100m breaststroke by clocking in 2:01.11 in a fitting follow-up to his opening day triumph in 200m freestyle (3:36.78) on Saturday in the event powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

“Masaya po ako kasi po nabigyan ko ng medals ang team naming at ang Mama at Papa ko,” said Daluz of the Balayan Tigers Swim Team.

Other triple gold winners are Marcus Pablo, John Rey Lee, Samantha Mia Mendoza and Jamie Aica Summer Sy. They thus qualified to the Luzon Championship in August, where they will clash with the best swimmers from Visayas and Mindanao in the regional championship of the tournament organized by the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA) headed by swimming icon Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Pablo, who also won the boys 7-year-old 200m freestyle (4:14.17) on Saturday, delivered anew in the 50m back (1:00.01) and 100- breast (2:14.28); while Lee clinched top honors in the 9-year-old class after winning the 100-m breast (2:10.26), 50-m back (52.33) and 200-m free (3:17.50).

The pride of Coach King Swimming Team, Mendoza topped the girls 8-year-old 100m breast (2:13.77); 50m breast (55.29) and 200m free (3:23.73), while Sy capped her performance in the girls 12-year-old 100-m breast by clocking 1:41.87 for first place. She also emerged victorious in the 50m back (38.68) and 200m free (2:43.10).

“COPA is doing its best for swimming development. After our regional championships for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, meron tayong National Championship in November. We also in close coordination with our friends abroad for an international-flavored event na tayo ang host at hindi yung tayo ang gagastos para bumiyahe pa. Tuloy-tuloy din yung coaches education program natin,” said COPA treasurer and event director Chito Rivera.

Legs 3 and 4 of the tournament will resume on April 22-23.

Other winners are Keisha Blair of Flying Lampasot in the girls 14-year-old 50-m back (35.39); Marie Rejuso in 15-year-old class (34.11); Dane Urquico in 16-year-old (34.38); Fie Dolliente in 17-year-old (35.15); Dianna Cruz in 18-year-old over (33.73); Ivoh Gantala in the boys 12-year-old 200m butterfly (3:09.38); Mark Perez in 13-year-old (2:49.41); Clyde Jose in 14-year-old (2:32.29); Antonio Reyes in 15-year-old (2:40.13); Meynard Marcelino in 16 year-old (2:23.230); Angelo Sadol in 17-year-old (2:16.76); and Kent Cagape in 18-year-old over (2:15.08).