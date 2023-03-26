^

Flawed finish drops Saso six shots off new leader in LPGA Drive On Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 3:28pm
Yuka Saso of Japan walks on on the third green during the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on March 25, 2023 in Apache Junction, Arizona.
MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso missed gaining on the leaders with a wobbly finish, dropping three strokes in the last three holes to settle for a 70 as she tumbled in moving day to joint 31st and all but bowed out of contention in the LPGA Drive On Championship now led by French Celine Boutier in Gold Canyon, Arizona Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Saso snapped a roller-coaster frontside 35 that featured four birdies against three bogeys with four birdies in the first six holes at the back to move three strokes off the pace. But she dropped two shots on the par-4 16th, bogeyed the next and missed cashing in on the closing par-5 hole for another 35.

With a 10-under 206 aggregate after 54 holes, the ICTSI-backed Saso dropped from a share of 15th to the eight-player group at 31st, including Nelly Korda, who also carded a two-under card at the Superstition Mountain course, now six strokes behind Boutier, who took charge with an eagle-spiked 65 for 200 total.

She led Korean Hae Ran Ryu, Alison Lee of the US and erstwhile second round co-leader Thai Moriya Jutanugarn, who all posted 201s, by one. Ryu also rallied with a 64, Lee turned in a 67, while Jutanugarn slowed down with a 69.

But the title chase headed to a wild finish as Ariya Jutanugarn also fought back with one of the tournament-best 63s, a solid 31-32 card behind a 24-putt showing, for a 202 in a tie with Celine Borge, who eagled the last hole to put in her own version of a 32-31.

Twelve others scored 203s, including Japanese Hinako Shibuno, who shot a 65, and recent World Women’s Championship winner Jin Young Ko of Korea, who fired a 68.

Saso actually stumbled with a bogey on No. 1 after an inspiring second round 66 she highlighted with a rare albatross on the par-5 No. 2 Saturday. But she birdied the next, yielded another stroke on the fifth before birdying the next two.

She failed to get up-and-down again on No. 8 but closed out her frontside stint with another birdie before picking up strokes on Nos. 10, 13, 14 and 15 to go five-under.

But just when she thought she had regained her rhythm and momentum, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion double-bogeyed the 16th and dropped another stroke on the next to fall back.

While she flourished with her putting, finishing with 26 putts, despite going out of regulation seven times, Saso struggled with her wedge, saving just one par in three bunker visits.

