Big match pits Sino FC and Super Rangers in 7s footy

MANILA, Philippines — A team on the rise versus a team that hit a speed bump on the road: After taking a shock loss in the AIA 7s Football Tournament season opener, Sino FC has turned on the jets, outscoring their last two opponents by a combined score of 12-3.

Sunday will be a true test of their championship ambitions as they battle Super Rangers FC at 5 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

The Super Rangers are reeling from a stunning 3-2 loss to Manila Stars.

Sino FC was undefeated heading into the semi-finals of the previous campaign. A shock loss sent them out of the tournament and there is nothing more this club would like than to pull the rug from their tormentor from the last campaign, Super Rangers.

Other key matches for men’s division one include En Fuego battling Maharlika Manila at 6 p.m.

Manila Lopsy FC battles a Black Amigos squad that needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive at 7 p.m. And lastly, the main match pits Manila Digger and Africa United in a key match-up with seeding bearings.

Manila Stars earned a bye this weekend.

Over at women’s play, the Forza versus Komrads-Arayat and Manila versus Nomads will be played at 5 p.m.

The pairings of Manila Digger-A and Tuloy U-17 as well as Maharlika Manila and Kaya will be played at 7 p.m. Lastly, Manila Dogger B and Forza are slotted in the last match also at 7 p.m.