^

Sports

10-year-old Fil-Swiss racer dreams of becoming motocross world champion

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 10:24am
10-year-old Fil-Swiss racer dreams of becoming motocross world champion
Julian Suter
Instagram / Julian Suter

MANILA, Philippines — Big dreams are abound for 10-year-old Filipino-Swiss Julian Suter as he begins his journey of being a motocross racer in Switzerland.

As he lived and breathed motocross since he was five-years-old, Suter wants to be the best of the best in his sport. In an interview with Philstar.com, he wasn't shy on what he wants to achieve.

"I want to be world champion," he said.

Currently, Suter competes in the Schweizer Jugendmotocross Club, where drivers aged five to 20 compete in different categories. He drives in the U12 (65ccm) category.

Despite the increased risk of competing in motocross, the young Fil-Swiss driver has the full backing of his family. In 2017, Suter went on several trial courses in a motocross academy in Switzerland.

Because of his potential, his mother April, and the rest of his family decided that he could continue with the sport as a hobby.

"At first, I felt that he really liked it. I told him that okay, I'm going to give you my 100% support but I also expect from you that you are also going to do your best. It's not an easy sport. But we are just making sure that he is always prepared... Whatever he needs then we are always ready for him." said his mother, who is Filipino.

The 10-year-old said that his love for racing started when he went to a race with his father, and the heart-stopping competition inspired him to try it out on his own.

"I started motocross when I [was] 5 years old. My dad and I went to watch the Supemoto race of my colleague, from there I had my interest in motorbikes," he said.

Suter, who has been finishing in the Top 5 of his age categories in the past few seasons, said that the excitement of it all is what pushes him to continue and train hard.

"[I like motocross] because it gives me the feeling of excitement that I will be able to use what I trained hard for. Riding and the race environment give me thrills," he said.

"The skills and techniques that I learn [also interest me]. The time I spend with my family, my friends and their families, the places and countries we go for races and training. Most of all winning the race," he quipped.

But not all of Suter's time is dedicated to racing, as he also has to balance it out with his academics.

As his family also values his education, Suter remains enrolled in a normal school and continues to be a good student even with his racing career.

"I'm going to a normal school. I have a lot of friends. I like school," quipped the young racer.

As he contineus to build up his career in hopes of reaching his goal of becoming world champion, Suter thrives off of the support he receives from his family.

"I feel grateful that I have support from my mom and dad. It's very great." he said, as his extended family in the Philippines also keeps tabs on his races.

The new season has started for Suter in the Schweizer Jugendmotocross Club last season.

Fans can check his socials on Instagram and Facebook to keep tabs on his career.

RACING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

21 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies clinched an NBA playoff berth in emphatic style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with Luke Kennard...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The Blue Eagles, who won their last outing against the UP Fighting Maroons, are victors of back-to-back games to improve to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blow-By-Blow: Magramo makes quick work of Thai, wins WBO regional belt

Blow-By-Blow: Magramo makes quick work of Thai, wins WBO regional belt

37 minutes ago
Giemel Magramo easily disposed of Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in the second round to bag the World Boxing Organization...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa cruises to 9-shot win in Iloilo

Zaragosa cruises to 9-shot win in Iloilo

11 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa finally broke through in grand fashion, beating multi-titled Tony Lascuña by nine after a shaky 71...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, TNT to push harder

Ginebra, TNT to push harder

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
No matter how advantageous their situations are in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, both TNT and defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz, the Premier Volleyball League’s most titled teams in recent years, wage war once more when...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

11 hours ago
Euan Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with