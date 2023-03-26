^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs stay optimistic despite back-to-back losses

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 9:27am
Lady Bulldogs stay optimistic despite back-to-back losses
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The defending champions aren't pressing the panic button just yet.

Despite back-to-back losses to rivals DLSU, the NU Lady Bulldogs are keen on staying cool and confident as their title retention bid faces much adversity.

After sweeping their way to the championship in UAAP Season 84, NU has now lost three games in their first eight assignments of the season — the latest two coming off a back-to-back against last year's runners-up, the Lady Spikers.

Though any team might feel some frustrations set in, NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan said his team isn't letting their struggles get the most of them.

"We remain positive parin naman," said Dimaculangan after the game on Saturday.

"Kahit anong mangyari, we know pa rin na babawi at babawi kami. Learning ano lang sa amin, para makapag-adjust din kami," he added.

Even with another loss, the Lady Bulldogs looked more competitive against DLSU the second time around, as they kept things close in the first two sets.

But the Lady Bulldogs fell short when it mattered most.

As the second round rolls on, Dimaculangan said they will need to work on finishing off opponents.

"Siguro kailangan namin 'yung mentality namin lalo na pagdating sa end game, na hindi na namin pwede ulitin yung end game lapses kasi mental lapses yun," he said.

The Lady Bulldogs will get their first chance at redemption when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, April 1, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

20 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies clinched an NBA playoff berth in emphatic style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with Luke Kennard...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw

Repeat performance?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals got off to the same start as the 2015-16 edition where Barangay Ginebra beat San Miguel Beer and TNT defeated Meralco in the openers of their series. It remains to be seen...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle sweeps NU, posts 8th straight win

La Salle sweeps NU, posts 8th straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Head coach Ramil de Jesus made his much-awaited return and unbeaten La Salle obliged, gifting him with another masterful 26-24,...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa cruises to 9-shot win in Iloilo

Zaragosa cruises to 9-shot win in Iloilo

10 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa finally broke through in grand fashion, beating multi-titled Tony Lascuña by nine after a shaky 71...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, TNT to push harder

Ginebra, TNT to push harder

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
No matter how advantageous their situations are in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, both TNT and defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz, the Premier Volleyball League’s most titled teams in recent years, wage war once more when...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

10 hours ago
Euan Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with