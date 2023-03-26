Lady Bulldogs stay optimistic despite back-to-back losses

MANILA, Philippines — The defending champions aren't pressing the panic button just yet.

Despite back-to-back losses to rivals DLSU, the NU Lady Bulldogs are keen on staying cool and confident as their title retention bid faces much adversity.

Related Stories La Salle reasserts mastery over NU on De Jesus' return

After sweeping their way to the championship in UAAP Season 84, NU has now lost three games in their first eight assignments of the season — the latest two coming off a back-to-back against last year's runners-up, the Lady Spikers.

Though any team might feel some frustrations set in, NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan said his team isn't letting their struggles get the most of them.

"We remain positive parin naman," said Dimaculangan after the game on Saturday.

"Kahit anong mangyari, we know pa rin na babawi at babawi kami. Learning ano lang sa amin, para makapag-adjust din kami," he added.

Even with another loss, the Lady Bulldogs looked more competitive against DLSU the second time around, as they kept things close in the first two sets.

But the Lady Bulldogs fell short when it mattered most.

As the second round rolls on, Dimaculangan said they will need to work on finishing off opponents.

"Siguro kailangan namin 'yung mentality namin lalo na pagdating sa end game, na hindi na namin pwede ulitin yung end game lapses kasi mental lapses yun," he said.

The Lady Bulldogs will get their first chance at redemption when they face the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, April 1, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.