La Salle sweeps NU, posts 8th straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Head coach Ramil de Jesus made his much-awaited return and unbeaten La Salle obliged, gifting him with another masterful 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 win over reigning champion National U in a fiery start of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament second round yesterday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

With De Jesus back on the sidelines after a long hiatus due to personal reasons, the spirited Lady Spikers turned to a more formidable unit and swept the Lady Bulldogs anew only two days after a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 statement win to end the first round.

It proved as a tougher feat this time, with an expected Lady Bulldogs’ resistance, but La Salle still got the job done in straight sets behind super rookie Angel Canino’s 15 markers to stay perfect in eight matches atop of the standings.

Senior spiker Jolina dela Cruz contributed 12 on eight hits and three blocks plus nine receptions while Mars Alba (16 sets) and Justine Jazareno (11 digs) orchestrated La Salle in a steady redemption track after a runner-up finish in Season 84.

“Siguro po, mas ginanahan po ‘yung team. Same respect lang naman po kami kay coach Noel (Orcullo) and coach Ramil. Mas na-excite lang kami since bagong dating this second round si coach Ramil. Mas na-boost ‘yung kumpyansa ng teammates ko,” said Dela Cruz.

In other games, Adamson claimed solo second spot following the losses of NU (5-3) and Santo Tomas (5-3) while Ateneo (3-5) and Far Eastern U (4-4) posted key victories to stay in the Final Four race.

Trisha Tubu (21) led the way as the Lady Falcons reasserted their mastery over the Golden Tigresses, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, to break free from a previous logjam at No. 2 with a 6-2 card only behind unbeaten La Salle.

“Mas mahirap this time kasi hindi naman mag-papatalo basta basta ang UST. Buti nakuha pa rin namin. Medyo kinulang sa effort sa first set, buti ay nag-respond sa 2nd to 4th set,” said coach Jerry Yee as his wards also scored a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over UST in the first round.

Faith Nisperos, for her part, dominated with 18 points on 13 attacks and five blocks in a 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 victory of the sixth-running Blue Eagles (3-5) over University of the East.