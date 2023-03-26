^

Sports

La Salle sweeps NU, posts 8th straight win

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2023 | 12:00am
La Salle sweeps NU, posts 8th straight win
Angel Canino
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Head coach Ramil de Jesus made his much-awaited return and unbeaten La Salle obliged, gifting him with another masterful 26-24, 26-24, 25-16 win over reigning champion National U in a fiery start of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament second round yesterday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

With De Jesus back on the sidelines after a long hiatus due to personal reasons, the spirited Lady Spikers turned to a more formidable unit and swept the Lady Bulldogs anew only two days after a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 statement win to end the first round.

It proved as a tougher feat this time, with an expected Lady Bulldogs’ resistance, but La Salle still got the job done in straight sets behind super rookie Angel Canino’s 15 markers to stay perfect in eight matches atop of the standings.

Senior spiker Jolina dela Cruz contributed 12 on eight hits and three blocks plus nine receptions while Mars Alba (16 sets) and Justine Jazareno (11 digs) orchestrated La Salle in a steady redemption track after a runner-up finish in Season 84.

“Siguro po, mas ginanahan po ‘yung team. Same respect lang naman po kami kay coach Noel (Orcullo) and coach Ramil. Mas na-excite lang kami since bagong dating this second round si coach Ramil. Mas na-boost ‘yung kumpyansa ng teammates ko,” said Dela Cruz.

In other games, Adamson claimed solo second spot following the losses of NU (5-3) and Santo Tomas (5-3) while Ateneo (3-5) and Far Eastern U (4-4) posted key victories to stay in the Final Four race.

Trisha Tubu (21) led the way as the Lady Falcons reasserted their mastery over the Golden Tigresses, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, to break free from a previous logjam at No. 2 with a 6-2 card only behind unbeaten La Salle.

“Mas mahirap this time kasi hindi naman mag-papatalo basta basta ang UST. Buti nakuha pa rin namin. Medyo kinulang sa effort sa first set, buti ay nag-respond sa 2nd to 4th set,” said coach Jerry Yee as his wards also scored a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over UST in the first round.

Faith Nisperos, for her part, dominated with 18 points on 13 attacks and five blocks in a 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 victory of the sixth-running Blue Eagles (3-5) over University of the East.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball players and cancer

Basketball players and cancer

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
LA Tenorio shocked the Philippine basketball world when he announced that he had undergone surgery for Stage 3 colorectal...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

1 day ago
Bulacan took some time warming up before turning on the heat and routing Quezon City, 100-84, to grab the solo lead.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In businesslike fashion, emotional Barangay Ginebra and red-hot TNT delivered the first blow against their respective sibling...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle reasserts mastery over NU on De Jesus' return
play

La Salle reasserts mastery over NU on De Jesus' return

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Just days after their emphatic three-set win over the defending champions, they replicated their success to give de Jesus...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

Creamline, Petro begin title showdown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz, the Premier Volleyball League’s most titled teams in recent years, wage war once more when...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

Ramos, Bravo lead IRONKIDS winners

1 hour ago
Euan Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group...
Sports
fbtw

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao unfolds

1 hour ago
With over a thousand participants from 49 countries and 55 World Championship slots, the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines’ return to Davao City will be a race like no other when it is fired off today at Azuela...
Sports
fbtw

Lyceum, Mapua clash

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University and Mapua try to extend their fairy tale runs as they face off in a knockout showdown today at the start of the stepladder semis of the NCAA Season 98 volleyball at the Filoil...
Sports
fbtw

Saso hits albatross

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso shot a rare albatross on her way to a six-under 66 in the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship Friday in Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with