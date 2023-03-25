^

Fuglister hits game-winner as Philippines outlasts Mongolia in ice hockey worlds

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 9:44pm
Fuglister hits game-winner as Philippines outlasts Mongolia in ice hockey worlds
The Philippine men's ice hockey team
Hockey Philippines / Yuka Fukuma

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine men's national ice hockey team skipper Steven Fuglister scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Philippines outlasted host Mongolia, 7-6, in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV at Steppe Arena in Ulaanbaatar on Saturday.

Fuglister got past Mongolia's Munkhbold Bayarsaikhan with 3:48 left in the extra period as the Philippines scored in sudden death.

The hosts mounted comebacks twice over the Philippines to force overtime to seize the top spot in the tournament.

After routing Indonesia 14-0 in their opening game, the Philippines saw an early 3-0 lead over Mongolia disappear.

Kenwrick Sze scored twice in the first period while Jan Regencia added one more as the visitors were ahead after the first period.

But three different Mongolians got past GP Iseppi in the following period to tie things up at 3-all, heading into the third.

In the final period of regulation, Fuglister scored his first goal of the match after 50:29 minutes of play to put the Philippines up, 6-4.

But Munkhzaya Enkhtur and Lkhagvadorj Davaanyam got past Iseppi in quick succession to tie the game anew at 6-all.

Buoyed by the home crowd, the Mongolians held off the Filipinos until the end of regulation.

Still, it was Fuglister's late heroics that secured the hard-fought victory for the Filipinos, who are now 2-0 in the tournament.

The Philippines will hope to sweep the competition and win the division when it faces Kuwait on Sunday.

