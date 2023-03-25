^

Tabuena back in hunt as bad weather reduces World City tilt to 54 holes

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 6:43pm
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during round one of the International Series Thailand at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin on March 9, 2023.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena’s drive for a record second straight Asian Tour crown got some kind of a lift when the third round of the World City Championship was cancelled due to adverse weather at the Hong Kong Golf Club Saturday.

The pivotal round was halted due to stormy conditions and with the weather showing no signs of improvement late in the afternoon, the organizers were forced to cancel the round altogether, reducing the $1 million event to a 54-hole championship.

Tabuena slipped to second with a 67 Friday after a tournament-leading 63, enabling local rookie ace Taichi Kho to grab a two-stroke lead with a pair of 64s.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker fell farther back to five with a double-bogey on the first hole coupled with the 22-year-old Kho’s birdie Saturday. But after Tabuena birdied the second hole, lightning and rain persisted and the horn sounded again, leading to the round’s cancellation.

Tabuena thus is back to within striking distance with a 130 aggregate but Kho, who pooled a 128, is all fired up to win it all before home fans, ensuring a shootout in the last 18 holes.

Michael Hendry of Australia is another two strokes adrift with 132.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to reduce the World City Championship to 54 holes, because of the inclement weather and the forecast for it to continue tomorrow,” said tournament director Chokchai Boonprasert.

The 28-year-old Filipino is eyeing to score a first-ever back-to-back title run after rallying from way behind to snatch the DGC Open in New Delhi last week, ending a five-year spell on the region’s premier circuit.

Lloyd Go also made the cut but his 140 total is good for joint 62nd place with nine others, including 12-time European Tour winner and three-time PGA Tour champion Ian Poulter.

The top four players will also earn berths in this year’s Open slated July 20-23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in United Kingdom.

