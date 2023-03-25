Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws evened their record to 4-4 to begin the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on a high note as they dumped the UP Fighting Maroons in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons to their fifth straight loss.

After winning only one game in UAAP Season 84, the Lady Tamaraws have already exceeded expectations with their optimistic start so far.

Though head coach Tina Salak knew how big of a deal this was, she knows that there is still much to aim for.

"Magandang balita 'to. Para sa team, magandang motivation 'yung win and coming second round, 'yun talaga 'yung aim namin, is 'yung win. Aiming kami sa lahat ng remaining games namin, [is] to win. The reason why kung bakit tayo nageensayo, para manalo. Yes. Ganon kami kapositive," she said.

Chenie Tagaod finished with 10 points while Jean Asis came up with eight points off of the bench to help pace FEU to the victory.

UP skipper Jewel Encarnacion led the Fighting Maroons in the losing effort with 12 markers.

FEU will look to continue their positive run in UAAP Season 85 when they face the DLSU Lady Spikers next on Wednesday, March 29.

UP, for their part, seek their second win of the season when they face the NU Lady Bulldogs. The Maroons sport a 1-7 slate.