^

Sports

Albatross highlights Saso’s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship

Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 4:48pm
Albatross highlights Sasoâ€™s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on March 24, 2023 in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Meg Oliphant / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hardly moved to joint 15th despite a 66, four strokes behind three leaders but she stole some of the thunder from Thai Moriya Jutanugarn, Maddie Szeryk of Canada and Korean Jenny Shin as she spiked her six-under card with a career-first albatross in the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Arizona Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"I mean, we didn't really know where it landed and where it finishes, so we were just walking to the green and everyone started clapping," said Saso. "But my ball wasn't on the green so I was like, why are they clapping? Is it over? Why is everyone clapping if it's not on the green?"

Playing partner Sei Young Kim looked into the hole and let her know it was in.

"It was one of my dreams to get one, but we all know how hard it is to get one," said the ICTSI-backed ace seeking to improve on her sixth place effort in the Women's World Championship in Singapore earlier this month. "They say you're lucky if you ever get one in your golf career. I guess I was very lucky to have it."

She used a hybrid from 217 yards of the 492-yard par-5 hole.

But with a 136 aggregate, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion remained four shots off the pace as Jutanugarn, Szeryk and Shin assembled 132s after the first two matched outputs for the second straight day (65s) and the Korean put in a 67.

They led American Lilia Vu, who also carded a 66 for a 133, by one while a slew of aces stood just another stroke or two behind, guaranteeing a wild chase into the last 36 holes of the $1.75 million championship.

Saso, however, failed to cash in on the momentum of her career feat as she bogeyed the sixth although she bounced back with three birdies in the next six holes before dropping another shot on the 16th.

But as her wont, she holed out with back-to-back birdies for a pair of 33s for a share of 15th with seven others, including world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who also shot a 66, and Kim, who put in a 67.

Korean Narin An and Alison Lee of the US pooled 134s after 67 and 69, respectively, while recent World Women’s Championship winner Jin Young Ko sizzled with a solid 65 to move to joint seventh at 135s with seven others.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball players and cancer

Basketball players and cancer

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
LA Tenorio shocked the Philippine basketball world when he announced that he had undergone surgery for Stage 3 colorectal...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

1 day ago
Bulacan took some time warming up before turning on the heat and routing Quezon City, 100-84, to grab the solo lead.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
In businesslike fashion, emotional Barangay Ginebra and red-hot TNT delivered the first blow against their respective sibling...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
LA stands for Lord Almighty

LA stands for Lord Almighty

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Adversity has never been a hindrance in LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena back in hunt as bad weather reduces World City tilt to 54 holes

Tabuena back in hunt as bad weather reduces World City tilt to 54 holes

By Jan Veran | 23 minutes ago
The pivotal round was halted due to stormy conditions and with the weather showing no signs of improvement late in the afternoon,...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Fancied Cool Smashers, fired-up Angels face off for PVL crown

Fancied Cool Smashers, fired-up Angels face off for PVL crown

3 hours ago
And while Creamline’s Sherwin Meneses has been into it a number of times, Oliver Almadro of Petro Gazz is on his first...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with