Albatross highlights Sasoâ€™s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship

Albatross highlights Saso’s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on March 24, 2023 in Apache Junction, Arizona.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hardly moved to joint 15th despite a 66, four strokes behind three leaders but she stole some of the thunder from Thai Moriya Jutanugarn, Maddie Szeryk of Canada and Korean Jenny Shin as she spiked her six-under card with a career-first albatross in the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Arizona Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"I mean, we didn't really know where it landed and where it finishes, so we were just walking to the green and everyone started clapping," said Saso. "But my ball wasn't on the green so I was like, why are they clapping? Is it over? Why is everyone clapping if it's not on the green?"

Playing partner Sei Young Kim looked into the hole and let her know it was in.

"It was one of my dreams to get one, but we all know how hard it is to get one," said the ICTSI-backed ace seeking to improve on her sixth place effort in the Women's World Championship in Singapore earlier this month. "They say you're lucky if you ever get one in your golf career. I guess I was very lucky to have it."

She used a hybrid from 217 yards of the 492-yard par-5 hole.

But with a 136 aggregate, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion remained four shots off the pace as Jutanugarn, Szeryk and Shin assembled 132s after the first two matched outputs for the second straight day (65s) and the Korean put in a 67.

They led American Lilia Vu, who also carded a 66 for a 133, by one while a slew of aces stood just another stroke or two behind, guaranteeing a wild chase into the last 36 holes of the $1.75 million championship.

Saso, however, failed to cash in on the momentum of her career feat as she bogeyed the sixth although she bounced back with three birdies in the next six holes before dropping another shot on the 16th.

But as her wont, she holed out with back-to-back birdies for a pair of 33s for a share of 15th with seven others, including world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who also shot a 66, and Kim, who put in a 67.

Korean Narin An and Alison Lee of the US pooled 134s after 67 and 69, respectively, while recent World Women’s Championship winner Jin Young Ko sizzled with a solid 65 to move to joint seventh at 135s with seven others.