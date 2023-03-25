Leviathan tankers haul 8 medals in COPA-Golden Goggle swimfest

MANILA, Philippines — The Leviathan Swim Club got off to an early podium run, scooping eight medals, including three golds, in the freestyle events at the start of the COPA Golden Goggle Championship Leg 1 and 2 on Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

Kean Sebastian Paragatos, Ahston Clyde Jose and Yuri Acidre topped their respective age-grouping in the 200-meter freestyle, signalling Leviathan’s intention of making a grade in the tournament organized by Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. headed by Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Paragatos clocked 2:28.16 to win the boys 13-yrs old class over Alrech Gregory Sarmiento of D’Rising Aquaducks (2:40.76) and Mark Perez of Ilustre East Aquatic (2:46.54), while Jose was timed 2:11.82 in the boys 14-yrs old showdown with John Villanueva of Pasigswim (2:22.21) and Zion Jalia of Marikina Swim Club (2:23.45).

Acidre claimed Leviathan third gold, winning the 16-yrs class with a time of 2:07.92 over Meynard Marcelino of D’Rising (2:08.84) and CJ Valenzuela of Acquathlete Swim in the first two series of the meet powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

“It’s a good turnout, we have 370 swimmers and as part of COPA’s advocacy of inclusivity, we’re accepting even non-COPA members and students from public schools free of charge,” said COPA treasurer Chito Rivera.

John Paul Elises, 18;(2:03.05), Clane Briana Lim, 13 (2:44.67) and Benylde Urquico, 16 (2:28.58), finished second in their respective class, while Janna Rysa Articulo, 13(2:48.06),Giacinta Balucating, 14 (2:34.58), and 9-yrs old Rhian Angat (4:45.79) delivered the bronze medals.

South Rapids claimed two golds courtesy of Xian Tiburcio in the girls 9-yrs (3:23.73) and Elisha Belarmino in the 10-yrs class, while teammates Paula Malaga claimed the bronze in the girls 8-yrs (5:02.49).

Other Day 1 winners are Keisha Asturiano f Flying Lampasot in the girls 14-yrs (2:23.76); Patricia Santos of Ilustre East in the 15-yrs. (2:24.07); Sealtiel Daiz of Alcantara Aquatics (2:24.08); Ihiazel Fei Dolliente of San Beda College in girls 17-yrs. (2:21.53); Dave Geda of Pasigswim in the boys 15-yrs (2:15.66); Angelo Sadol in oys 17-yrs. (2:06.10);

Alexander Chua of All-Star Swim in the boys 18-over (2:00.83); Allianah Soriano of Coach King in the girls 11-yrs (2:50.84); Jamie Sy of Flying Lampasot in the girls 12-yrs (2:43.10); Yoanna Bersam,in of Ilustre East in the girls 13-yrs (2:41.86); Marcus Pablo of Aqua Knight in the boys 7-yrs (4:14.17); George Daluz of Balayan, 8, (3:36.78); John Rey Lee of Brave Dolphins, 9 ,(3:17.50); David Reyes of Ilustre East, 10, (3:09.98); and Samantha Mia Mendoza of Coach King in the girls 8-yrs (3:32.73).