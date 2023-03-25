^

Sports

Leviathan tankers haul 8 medals in COPA-Golden Goggle swimfest

Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 3:35pm
Leviathan tankers haul 8 medals in COPA-Golden Goggle swimfest
The Leviathan Swim Club got off to an early podium run, scooping eight medals, including three golds, in the freestyle events at the start of the COPA Golden Goggle Championship Leg 1 and 2 on Saturday.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The Leviathan Swim Club got off to an early podium run, scooping eight medals, including three golds, in the freestyle events at the start of the COPA Golden Goggle Championship Leg 1 and 2 on Saturday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

Kean Sebastian Paragatos, Ahston Clyde Jose and Yuri Acidre topped their respective age-grouping in the 200-meter freestyle, signalling Leviathan’s intention of making a grade in the tournament organized by Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. headed by Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

Paragatos clocked 2:28.16 to win the boys 13-yrs old class over Alrech Gregory Sarmiento of D’Rising Aquaducks (2:40.76) and Mark Perez of Ilustre East Aquatic (2:46.54), while Jose was timed 2:11.82 in the boys 14-yrs old showdown with John Villanueva of Pasigswim (2:22.21) and Zion Jalia of Marikina Swim Club (2:23.45).

Acidre claimed Leviathan third gold, winning the 16-yrs class with a time of 2:07.92 over Meynard Marcelino of D’Rising (2:08.84) and CJ Valenzuela of Acquathlete Swim in the first two series of the meet powered by Speedo and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and MILO.

“It’s a good turnout, we have 370 swimmers and as part of COPA’s advocacy of inclusivity, we’re accepting even non-COPA members and students from public schools free of charge,” said COPA treasurer Chito Rivera.

John Paul Elises, 18;(2:03.05), Clane Briana Lim, 13 (2:44.67) and Benylde Urquico, 16 (2:28.58), finished second in their respective class, while Janna Rysa Articulo, 13(2:48.06),Giacinta Balucating, 14 (2:34.58), and 9-yrs old Rhian Angat (4:45.79) delivered the bronze medals.

South Rapids claimed two golds courtesy of Xian Tiburcio in the girls 9-yrs (3:23.73) and Elisha Belarmino in the 10-yrs class, while teammates Paula Malaga claimed the bronze in the girls 8-yrs (5:02.49).

Other Day 1 winners are Keisha Asturiano f Flying Lampasot in the girls 14-yrs (2:23.76); Patricia Santos of Ilustre East in the 15-yrs. (2:24.07); Sealtiel Daiz of Alcantara Aquatics (2:24.08); Ihiazel Fei Dolliente of San Beda College in girls 17-yrs. (2:21.53); Dave Geda of Pasigswim in the boys 15-yrs (2:15.66); Angelo Sadol in oys 17-yrs. (2:06.10);

Alexander Chua of All-Star Swim in the boys 18-over (2:00.83); Allianah Soriano of Coach King in the girls 11-yrs (2:50.84); Jamie Sy of Flying Lampasot in the girls 12-yrs (2:43.10); Yoanna Bersam,in of Ilustre East in the girls 13-yrs (2:41.86); Marcus Pablo of Aqua Knight in the boys 7-yrs (4:14.17); George Daluz of Balayan, 8, (3:36.78); John Rey Lee of Brave Dolphins, 9 ,(3:17.50); David Reyes of Ilustre East, 10, (3:09.98); and Samantha Mia Mendoza of Coach King in the girls 8-yrs (3:32.73).

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball players and cancer

Basketball players and cancer

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
LA Tenorio shocked the Philippine basketball world when he announced that he had undergone surgery for Stage 3 colorectal...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

1 day ago
Bulacan took some time warming up before turning on the heat and routing Quezon City, 100-84, to grab the solo lead.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
In businesslike fashion, emotional Barangay Ginebra and red-hot TNT delivered the first blow against their respective sibling...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
LA stands for Lord Almighty

LA stands for Lord Almighty

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Adversity has never been a hindrance in LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Albatross highlights Saso&rsquo;s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship

Albatross highlights Saso’s blistering 66 in LPGA Drive On Championship

45 minutes ago
Saso, however, failed to cash in on the momentum of her career feat as she bogeyed the sixth although she bounced back with...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Fancied Cool Smashers, fired-up Angels face off for PVL crown

Fancied Cool Smashers, fired-up Angels face off for PVL crown

1 hour ago
And while Creamline’s Sherwin Meneses has been into it a number of times, Oliver Almadro of Petro Gazz is on his first...
Sports
fbtw
Hot, fierce duel up as IRONMAN 70.3 Davao unwraps

Hot, fierce duel up as IRONMAN 70.3 Davao unwraps

2 hours ago
With the pros headlining the huge mix of runners of varying strengths but with the same mission in different age-group divisions,...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa breaks through with 9-shot romp in Iloilo

Zaragosa breaks through with 9-shot romp in Iloilo

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
He beat seasoned and multi-titled Tony Lascuña by nine strokes on a closing 71, matching Ira Alido’s lopsided...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with