Adamson bucks sluggish start to repeat over UST

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 2:40pm
Trisha Tubu
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons recovered from a hellish opening set loss to the UST Golden Tigresses to come back in four sets to begin their second round campaign in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Adamson, who sent UST crashing back to earth in the first round after a spirited win over the NU Lady Bulldogs, were able to regain their bearings from the second set on with the help of Trisha Tubu's 21 points and an error-prone UST side for their sixth win in the tournament.

In Set 4, Adamson clawed back from a 13-16 deficit to take the lead late after a Rizza Cruz block on Jonna Perdido, 21-20.

UST's 32nd error of the game, an attack from Regina Jurado that did not cross the net, gave Adamson match point, 24-22.

Tubu then converted on an off of the block hit to claim the victory in four sets.

Louie Romero finished with 19 excellent sets to take the honor of Player of the Game.

"Harder [game this time] kasi hindi naman magpapatalo 'yung mga 'yun. Buti na lang nakuha pa rin namin," said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee of their second win over UST for the season. 

"First set medyo kulang efforts namin. Buti nag-respond 'yung team sa 2nd to 4th," he added.

Lucille Almonte and Kate Santiago added nine points each to support Tubu's offensive outburst. Adamson improved their record to 6-2.

For UST, Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez paced them in scoring in a losing effort with 17 and 14 markers, respectively. The Tigresses fall to 5-3.

Adamson faces Ateneo next on Saturday, April 1. UST, meanwhile, targets a bounce back win over the listless UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, March 29.

