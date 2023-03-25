^

Fog delay, darkness stymie Pagdanganan's IOA charge

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 1:39pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the fourth hole during Round Two of the Cambia Portland Classic at the Oregon Golf Club on September 17, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
STEVE DYKES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan gunned down three birdies against a bogey after 14 holes but had to pack up as first round play was suspended due to darkness following an early morning fog delay in the IOA Championship in Beaumont, California Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Hard-pressed to produce a strong showing after below Top 40 finishes in the first two legs of this year’s Epson Tour in Florida (tied 41st) and Arizona (joint 48th), Pagdanganan was well on her way to posting a big rebound after birdying Nos. 4, 6 and 10 that negated a mishap on the par-5 ninth of the softened Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon course.

But as darkness set in, play was halted, stranding a third of the starting 120-player field, including the recent Anvaya Cove International runaway winner.

Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario, however, managed to finish their respective rounds and matched 70s, four strokes behind clubhouse leader Maddi Caldwell-Young of the US.

Ardina shot two birdies and kept a blemished-free card of 34-36 on a 14-of-14 stint off the mound for provisional share of 17th place with ICTSI teammate del Rosario, who shot four birdies but fumbled with two bogeys for a 34-36 spiked by a 29-putt showing.

Clariss Guce, however, limped with a 76 and Abby Arevalo headed to another struggling campaign with a 79.

Caldwell-Young, meanwhile, sizzled with a frontside 30 highlighted by a pair of three-birdies strings from Nos. 2 and 7. Though she hobbled with three bogeys in the first five holes at the back, she recovered with another three-birdie binge from No. 15 to preserve a six-under card.

She took the clubhouse lead by one of Canada’s Selena Costabile, who fired a 67.

