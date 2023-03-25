^

Ex-Azkals Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller to lead Far East Team in US tourney

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 12:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Men’s Football National Team mainstays Stephan Schrock, Anton del Rosario, and Rolland Muller will be leading a Far East United team competing in The Soccer Tournament (TST) US $1 million winner-take-all that will be held from June 1 to 4 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Aside from the three former Azkals, also named to the Far East United squad is Greg Nwokolo who played for Indonesia from 2013 to 19, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe, and Thai national team veteran Charyl Chappuis.

TST aims to be the defining world championship for 7x7 football by attracting competitive soccer players throughout the world in a high-stakes and intense format that follows the FIFA World Cup structure with 32 teams bracketed in various groups before going into the knockout rounds.

Far East United joins a 32-team field that includes Gracie FC that is organized by the Gracie family who are all mixed martial arts legends, Welsh squad Wrexham owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, Team Demspey owned by former US soccer star Clint Dempsey, British eSports club Hashtag United, Mexican team Club Nexaca, Major League Soccer side Charlotte Football Club, and English team Wolverhampton Wanderers to name a few.

Looking at Far East United’s initial roster, it is stacked with veterans.

Nwokolo played the forward position for Indonesia and in eight appearances for the Merah Putih, scored two goals. For his various clubs, Nwokolo scored 143 goals. He last suited up in 2022 for Indonesian professional team Madura United.

Chappuis, the Swiss-born player for Thailand who currently suits up for the Port Authority Club of Thailand has four international goals to his name for the War Elephants.

Cunliffe is no stranger to Filipino football fans as he remains a regular on Guam’s national team with 25 goals to his name. 

Del Rosario bared that there will be a few more announcements over the next few weeks to complete the line-up.

