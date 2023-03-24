^

Sports

Gin Kings win one for LA, stymie Beermen comeback try

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 6:03pm
Gin Kings win one for LA, stymie Beermen comeback try
Christian Standhardinger banged in 33 points on a 13-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the defending champs.
PBA Images

Games Sunday (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

4:30 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco
6:45 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Driven by motivation made deeper by LA Tenorio’s health situation, an emotional Barangay Ginebra delivered a winning performance and landed the first punch against San Miguel Beer.

With Tenorio on the bench for coaching staff duties while waging battle with colon cancer, the Gin Kings outclassed the Beermen, 121-112, to gain a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Christian Standhardinger, imposing his will against June Mar Fajardo-less SMB, banged in 33 points on a 13-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the defending champs. Jamie Malonzo made it 1-2 for Tim Cone’s locals in the scoring parade with 27 as Justin Brownlee submitted 24-12-6 and Scottie Thompson had 15.

Ginebra controlled the majority of the contest, leading by as many as 21 at one point. SMB caught up at 95-all after a searing 15-0 blast to start the fourth but Malonzo, Standhardinger and Brownlee sparked a quick recovery for the Gin Kings, who restored a 117-106 cushion and held on to the delight of its supporters and Tenorio himself.

“It’s a great honor that he’s here with us and doing things he wants to do while doing things he needs to do. He’s just a natural born leader. I find it really selfless on his part to be here and the whole team feels that,” Cone said of their skipper.

“It’s kind of corny saying we’re doing it for LA but of course, we’re doing it for LA. He honors us with his presence. Hopefully we honor him by continuing to play hard and play in his image,” he added.

Clad in the coaching staff’s black-colored team shirt instead of his usual playing jersey, LA Tenorio made his first public appearance since revealing his illness.

“Gusto natin magkaroon ng normalcy even sa situation natin,” he said in a TV interview. “I’m just thankful I'm here in front of the PBA family... I’m sure plano rin ng Diyos na maging inspirasyon ako sa lahat.” 

Appreciative of the prayers he was showered with, the PBA’s Iron Man vowed to be back. “With all the prayers na natatanggap ko, I’m sure makakabalik ako.”

Ginebra tries to make it a commanding 2-0 upperhand in the best-of-five series tomorrow.

The scores:

GINEBRA 121 – Standhardinger 33, Malonzo 27, Brownlee 24, Thompson 15, Gray 12, Pringle 7, Pinto 3, Pessumal 0

SAN MIGUEL 112 – Clark 26, Perez 23, Lassiter 20, Cruz 13, Tautuaa 11, Manuel 10, Bulanadi 3, Enciso 3, Herndon 3, Brondial 0, Ross 0

Quarterscores: 25-22, 62-47, 95-80, 121-112.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER

GINEBRA

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA stands for Lord Almighty

LA stands for Lord Almighty

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Adversity has never been a hindrance in LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 6'4" gunner recently suited up for Toronto in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where they played in Division 1.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ending their high school career with a stinging finals loss to the Letran Squires, Pablo and Gagate will be looking to strongly...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena slips to 2nd with 67 as Kho waxes hot with 64

Tabuena slips to 2nd with 67 as Kho waxes hot with 64

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena slowed down with a 67 after a 63 and slipped to second but still stayed in chase for a record back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge: Dominant Zaragosa pulls off record 63, cops first title

ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge: Dominant Zaragosa pulls off record 63, cops first title

2 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa shook off a couple of frontside putting woes with a blistering backside charge, posting a new course-record...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball: Brewing rivals La Salle, NU headline quadruple-header

UAAP volleyball: Brewing rivals La Salle, NU headline quadruple-header

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
A brewing new-age rivalry in unbeaten La Salle and reigning champion National University is up for a second serving right...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Malixi conquers ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

On-fire Malixi conquers ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi put up a flawless closeout and pounced on Daniella Uy’s flawed finish as the country’s top amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips set for Korean V-League tryout

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips set for Korean V-League tryout

3 hours ago
Top middle MJ Phillips is staying focused on Petro Gazz’s title campaign in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with