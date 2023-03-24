Gin Kings win one for LA, stymie Beermen comeback try

Christian Standhardinger banged in 33 points on a 13-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the defending champs.

Games Sunday (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

4:30 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco

6:45 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Driven by motivation made deeper by LA Tenorio’s health situation, an emotional Barangay Ginebra delivered a winning performance and landed the first punch against San Miguel Beer.

With Tenorio on the bench for coaching staff duties while waging battle with colon cancer, the Gin Kings outclassed the Beermen, 121-112, to gain a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Christian Standhardinger, imposing his will against June Mar Fajardo-less SMB, banged in 33 points on a 13-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in leading the defending champs. Jamie Malonzo made it 1-2 for Tim Cone’s locals in the scoring parade with 27 as Justin Brownlee submitted 24-12-6 and Scottie Thompson had 15.

Ginebra controlled the majority of the contest, leading by as many as 21 at one point. SMB caught up at 95-all after a searing 15-0 blast to start the fourth but Malonzo, Standhardinger and Brownlee sparked a quick recovery for the Gin Kings, who restored a 117-106 cushion and held on to the delight of its supporters and Tenorio himself.

“It’s a great honor that he’s here with us and doing things he wants to do while doing things he needs to do. He’s just a natural born leader. I find it really selfless on his part to be here and the whole team feels that,” Cone said of their skipper.

“It’s kind of corny saying we’re doing it for LA but of course, we’re doing it for LA. He honors us with his presence. Hopefully we honor him by continuing to play hard and play in his image,” he added.

Clad in the coaching staff’s black-colored team shirt instead of his usual playing jersey, LA Tenorio made his first public appearance since revealing his illness.

“Gusto natin magkaroon ng normalcy even sa situation natin,” he said in a TV interview. “I’m just thankful I'm here in front of the PBA family... I’m sure plano rin ng Diyos na maging inspirasyon ako sa lahat.”

Appreciative of the prayers he was showered with, the PBA’s Iron Man vowed to be back. “With all the prayers na natatanggap ko, I’m sure makakabalik ako.”

Ginebra tries to make it a commanding 2-0 upperhand in the best-of-five series tomorrow.

The scores:

GINEBRA 121 – Standhardinger 33, Malonzo 27, Brownlee 24, Thompson 15, Gray 12, Pringle 7, Pinto 3, Pessumal 0

SAN MIGUEL 112 – Clark 26, Perez 23, Lassiter 20, Cruz 13, Tautuaa 11, Manuel 10, Bulanadi 3, Enciso 3, Herndon 3, Brondial 0, Ross 0

Quarterscores: 25-22, 62-47, 95-80, 121-112.