UAAP volleyball: Brewing rivals La Salle, NU headline quadruple-header

The DLSU Lady Spikers celebrate after scoring a point against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their first round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday

Games on Saturday

(PhilSports Arena, Pasig City)

9 a.m. – ADMU vs UE

11 a.m. – UST vs AdU

3 p.m. – FEU vs UP

5 p.m. – DLSU vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – A brewing new-age rivalry in unbeaten La Salle and reigning champion National University is up for a second serving right off the gates with little to no breather in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Fresh from an expected tight opening salvo that turned into a bloodbath two days ago, the Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs cross paths once again to fire off the second round at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is at 5 p.m to cap a loaded quadruple bill that also features a crucial tussle between Adamson and Santo Tomas at 11 a.m. Ateneo opens the day against University of the East at 9 a.m. as Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines battle at 3 p.m.

La Salle paces the field at 7-0 with NU, Adamson and Santo Tomas in gridlock at second spot with 5-2 records, making the start of the second phase a pivotal turn in what could be a tightrope race to the finish.

But the Lady Spikers hold the upperhand, and most importantly the momentum and the confidence, by virtue of a convincing 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bulldogs for a sweet measure of vengeance.

La Salle did not win a single set in four matches last season against NU — which completed a 16-0 sweep — including a 0-2 defeat in the finals prior to a full turnaround this time to complete a first-round sweep.

And the Lady Spikers want no less than a repeat with no room for complacency after a monumental victory.

"Kami naman, lagi naming pinapaalala sa players na hindi pwedeng nasa cloud nine. Kumbaga tapos na ito, iba na yung susunod na game. Pagkatapos ng big game, kailangan baba agad kami," said interim mentor Noel Orcullo.

"So ganun pa rin, paghahandaan namin sila. Kailangan ready kami sa adjustment ng NU."

NU, for its part, braces for another avalanche that it has expected from the get go with a larger target on its back after a perfect championship run in Season 84.

"Alam namin na magiging ganito kahirap 'yung back-to-back bid namin. We'll take this as a motivation," said coach Karl Dimaculangan.