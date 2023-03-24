^

Sports

UAAP volleyball: Brewing rivals La Salle, NU headline quadruple-header

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 4:05pm
UAAP volleyball: Brewing rivals La Salle, NU headline quadruple-header
The DLSU Lady Spikers celebrate after scoring a point against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their first round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday
UAAP

Games on Saturday
(PhilSports Arena, Pasig City)

9 a.m. – ADMU vs UE
11 a.m. – UST vs AdU
3 p.m. – FEU vs UP
5 p.m. – DLSU vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – A brewing new-age rivalry in unbeaten La Salle and reigning champion National University is up for a second serving right off the gates with little to no breather in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Fresh from an expected tight opening salvo that turned into a bloodbath two days ago, the Lady Spikers and the Lady Bulldogs cross paths once again to fire off the second round at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. 

Game time is at 5 p.m to cap a loaded quadruple bill that also features a crucial tussle between Adamson and Santo Tomas at 11 a.m. Ateneo opens the day against University of the East at 9 a.m. as Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines battle at 3 p.m.

La Salle paces the field at 7-0 with NU, Adamson and Santo Tomas in gridlock at second spot with 5-2 records, making the start of the second phase a pivotal turn in what could be a tightrope race to the finish.

But the Lady Spikers hold the upperhand, and most importantly the momentum and the confidence, by virtue of a convincing 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bulldogs for a sweet measure of vengeance.

La Salle did not win a single set in four matches last season against NU — which completed a 16-0 sweep — including a 0-2 defeat in the finals prior to a full turnaround this time to complete a first-round sweep.

And the Lady Spikers want no less than a repeat with no room for complacency after a monumental victory.

"Kami naman, lagi naming pinapaalala sa players na hindi pwedeng nasa cloud nine. Kumbaga tapos na ito, iba na yung susunod na game. Pagkatapos ng big game, kailangan baba agad kami," said interim mentor Noel Orcullo.

"So ganun pa rin, paghahandaan namin sila. Kailangan ready kami sa adjustment ng NU."

NU, for its part, braces for another avalanche that it has expected from the get go with a larger target on its back after a perfect championship run in Season 84.

"Alam namin na magiging ganito kahirap 'yung back-to-back bid namin. We'll take this as a motivation," said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

LADY BULLDOGS

LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 6'4" gunner recently suited up for Toronto in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where they played in Division 1.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ending their high school career with a stinging finals loss to the Letran Squires, Pablo and Gagate will be looking to strongly...
Sports
fbtw
Perasol stresses UP&rsquo;s meticulous recruitment process

Perasol stresses UP’s meticulous recruitment process

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from Ateneo high school product Francis "Lebron" Lopez, they also received the commitments of La Salle Greenhills' Luis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
It had always been Vanille Velasquez’ dream to be part of video games and animation as she was a gamer herself.
Sports
fbtw
BREN stretches streak in MPL Season 11

BREN stretches streak in MPL Season 11

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
BREN Esports continued its winning streak after taking down M4 world champion ECHO and reverse-sweeping Smart ...
Sports
fbtw
RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

9 days ago
RSG Slate Philippines showed glimpses of vulnerability early in the season. But the team looked to have found its rhythm...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup heads to Cambodia

Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup heads to Cambodia

By Michelle Lojo | 9 days ago
The 2023 Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) will be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the first time.
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

MPL PH: RSG ends ECHO's win streak, BREN regains top spot

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
The Kingslayers are at it again as RSG Slate Philippines handed world champion ECHO its first season defeat in Week Four of...
Sports
fbtw
Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

By Michelle Lojo | March 9, 2023 - 8:58am
Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno's career in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) entered a new...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with