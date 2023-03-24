Alyssa Valdez likely out for Creamline in PVL finals vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – As the much-awaited Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title showdown between Creamline and Petro Gazz draws near, the question on whether or not Cool Smashers captain Alyssa Valdez could play also loomed.

At the moment though, there is a big chance she may not.

“She’s not, hindi pa pwede,” a source told The STAR Friday, referring to the face of Philippine volleyball.

There is no question about the desire to play for Valdez, the heart and soul of the franchise that has snared five titles, two runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts in the league.

Everybody knows she would go out there and help her teammates if she’s allowed to.

What is worrisome though is Valdez’s fragile knee, which had undergone a procedure to help it heal faster after it got injured late in the Reinforced Conference last December.

“She wants to play but it will depend on how fast she gets fully well,” said the same insider.

But without Valdez, the Cool Smashers managed to hold the fort and advanced to the best-of-three finals first after winning all but one of their eight elimination round matches and sweeping the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in two games in the semis.

Setter Jia de Guzman has presided over the leadership role in lieu of Valdez and helped steer Creamline to the finale unfolding Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Veterans like Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato have also stepped up to fill in the massive void left by Valdez.

Unless Valdez could miraculously muster super-fast healing prowess, the Cool Smashers may just go on to win it all even if their hurting leader could not make it back on time.