^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez likely out for Creamline in PVL finals vs Petro Gazz

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 3:13pm
Alyssa Valdez likely out for Creamline in PVL finals vs Petro Gazz
Alyssa Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – As the much-awaited Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title showdown between Creamline and Petro Gazz draws near, the question on whether or not Cool Smashers captain Alyssa Valdez could play also loomed.

At the moment though, there is a big chance she may not.

“She’s not, hindi pa pwede,” a source told The STAR Friday, referring to the face of Philippine volleyball.

There is no question about the desire to play for Valdez, the heart and soul of the franchise that has snared five titles, two runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts in the league.

Everybody knows she would go out there and help her teammates if she’s allowed to.

What is worrisome though is Valdez’s fragile knee, which had undergone a procedure to help it heal faster after it got injured late in the Reinforced Conference last December.

“She wants to play but it will depend on how fast she gets fully well,” said the same insider.

But without Valdez, the Cool Smashers managed to hold the fort and advanced to the best-of-three finals first after winning all but one of their eight elimination round matches and sweeping the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in two games in the semis.

Setter Jia de Guzman has presided over the leadership role in lieu of Valdez and helped steer Creamline to the finale unfolding Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Veterans like Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato have also stepped up to fill in the massive void left by Valdez.

Unless Valdez could miraculously muster super-fast healing prowess, the Cool Smashers may just go on to win it all even if their hurting leader could not make it back on time.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

Fil-Canadian Obusan commits to UST Growling Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The 6'4" gunner recently suited up for Toronto in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where they played in Division 1.
Sports
fbtw
UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ending their high school career with a stinging finals loss to the Letran Squires, Pablo and Gagate will be looking to strongly...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

Alex Eala feels the warmth in Miami, meets Heat coach Erik Spoeltra

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
Petro arranges another title tiff with Creamline

Petro arranges another title tiff with Creamline

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
It’s Creamline versus Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On-fire Malixi conquers ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

On-fire Malixi conquers ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

6 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi put up a flawless closeout and pounced on Daniella Uy’s flawed finish as the country’s top amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips set for Korean V-League tryout

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips set for Korean V-League tryout

12 minutes ago
Top middle MJ Phillips is staying focused on Petro Gazz’s title campaign in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Mendiola collide in PFL

Cebu, Mendiola collide in PFL

40 minutes ago
Dynamic Herb Cebu FC looks to close the gap on leader Kaya FC-Iloilo when it faces Mendiola FC on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario, 4 other Filipina golfers seek rebound in IOA tilt

Del Rosario, 4 other Filipina golfers seek rebound in IOA tilt

By Jan Veran | 49 minutes ago
Pauline del Rosario resumes her campaign on the Epson Tour while compatriots Bianca Pagdanganan, Clariss Guce, Dottie Ardina...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games torch relay slated in Tagaytay

SEA Games torch relay slated in Tagaytay

1 hour ago
Tagaytay City will host the Philippine leg of the torch relay for the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Monday, March...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with