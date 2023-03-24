^

Sports

Tigers force rubber

The Philippine Star
March 24, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Defending champion Davao Occidental-Cocolife got back at Pampanga Royce Hotel, scoring an 82-77 victory last Wednesday night to forge a knockout match in their quarterfinals duel in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. Former PBA player John Wilson unleashed 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, and issued two assists for the Tigers, while Keith Agovida added 13 points.

