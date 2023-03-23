Almadro relishes 'unexpected' 1st PVL finals appearance with Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro is heading to his first-ever finals in professional volleyball as he rides the wings of his Angels into the championship round in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Only in his first tournament with the two-time Reinforced Conference champs, Almadro was able to book a trip to the best-of-three finals.

Though he admitted that he wasn't expecting to reach the finals on his first try, Almadro waxed emotional as he expressed his gratitude to his team.

"Well first, I thank the Lord for the strength. Sabi nga nila, the Lord will move to put you in the right direction. So, I didn't know, I'm not expecting to be in the finals right away... I really didn't expect this," said Almadro, who was holding back tears during the post-game press conference.

"No, I really thank these girls, I really thank these girls kasi they trusted me right away, they trusted me right away. And you know, finals right away, it's a big blessing eh," he added.

Almadro previously coached the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and finished fourth in their best-ever result.

Now that he gets to experience what some of his contemporaries have yet to achieve, the head tactician is looking at it as something to be proud of.

"Kasi everybody wants to be in this position. But, many teams will underestimate us. Many teams will be 'oh, wala naman yung Petro Gazz, hindi naman sila yan, wala naman yan," said Almadro.

"But we will show the performance, it will show for itself kung saan kami abutin and kung saan kami dalin ni Lord," he continued.

Petro Gazz and Creamline collide for all the marbles in Game One when the finals begin on Sunday, March 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena at 6:30 p.m.

In the earlier game at 4 p.m., the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers tussle for the bronze.