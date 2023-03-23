^

Angels blow past High Speed Hitters, set up finals clash vs Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 7:06pm
Angels blow past High Speed Hitters, set up finals clash vs Creamline
Jonah Sabete
MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels took care of business against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in their do-or-die semifinals match in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15, to take the last spot in the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday.

The Angels, who were dragged into the deep waters by the High Speed Hitters after a four-set loss last Tuesday, rode a convincing first set win to close out PLDT and set up their fourth finals clash against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

"I just challenged them," said Petro Gazz Angels head coach Oliver Almadro of what went different in Game Three.

"Sabi ko nga, we always challenge these players and yun nga, inaccept nila yung challenge and they acknowledged it na they can do it," he added.

In the opener, Djanel Cheng scored on a single block against Mich Morente to punctuate a 10-3 run by the Angels for the 22-14 lead.
The run came after PLDT skipper Mika Reyes made it a one-point game, 11-12, on a quick attack earlier on.

But Petro Gazz scored four straight points, including back-to-back block points from MJ Phillips that made it a five-point lead, 16-11, at the second technical timeout.

Then in Set 2, Petro Gazz stymied a PLDT comeback as they went on a 3-1 burst to breathe down the necks of the Angels, 23-24, after a Jovelyn Prado crosscourt hit.

Phillips once again hit the dagger for Petro Gazz with a quick attack to take the dominant 2-0 lead.

The High Speed Hitters then seemed to run out of steam in the third canto as Petro Gazz cruised to the victory. Four straight points from the Angels saw them take an 11-5 lead midway through the set.

Phillips top-scored for the Angels with a game-high 15 points, including four blocks. Grethcel Soltones added 12 markers.

Jonah Sabete clinched Player of the Game honors with 13 points built off 11 attacks, one block and one ace. She also had six excellent digs.

For PLDT, Prado and Dell Palomata paced them in the losing effort with 10 points each.

The Angels collide with the Cool Smashers for the second PVL All-Filipino Conference finals in a row and are headed to their fifth overall finals appearance in the league.

During last year's Reinforced Conference, Petro Gazz claimed the championship against the Cignal HD Spikers.

Of note that the Angels have yet to win the crown in the All-Filipino. Their two titles both came in the import-laden tournament in 2019 and 2022.

Game One of the finals happens on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Before that, PLDT and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers tussle in the battle for third at 4 p.m.

