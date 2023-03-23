^

Gamer must-have: Acer Nitro 16 flexes cooling capability, power

Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 3:43pm
Gamer must-have: Acer Nitro 16 flexes cooling capability, power
The Acer Nitro 16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 processor with its new performance hybrid architecture and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 40 Series GPUs.
What makes the new Acer Nitro 16 more powerful and efficient and a must-have for every gamer?

It has two dual fans and four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake. This is supported by liquid metal thermal grease to help with cooling over intense gaming periods. 

The laptop has NitroSense software and a dedicated NitroSense key and this allows users to monitor their systems’ temperatures, as well as adjust fan speed and power performance settings to keep the hardware running as cool as possible.

The Acer Nitro 16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 processor with its new performance hybrid architecture and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 40 Series GPUs. You can also configure your laptop for top speed and massive storage with GEN 4 M.2 PCIe SSDs in Raid 0 and up to 32GB of DDR5 4800 RAM.

Game sessions will be fluid and unbroken with lightning-quick 165Hz1 refresh rate and 17–inch FHD / QHD display, which will ensure that those reflexive shots will land with pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting.

Everything in the Acer Nitro 16 has been created to make life easier and more seamless for the gamer.

The Acer Nitro 16 has improved displays, as well as the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, a software which allows for seamless switching between Integrated Graphics as well as the machine’s GPU.

Weighing at  2.6 kg with dimensions of 279.9 x 25.9-28.5, the Nitro 16 has 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax wireless LAN/KillerTM Ethernet E2600, DTS X: Ultra Audio and is supported in Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

It also has immersive audio rendering over headphones and internal speakers and the Acer Purified Voice technology with dual built-in microphones.

For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram, and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com.

