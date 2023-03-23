^

Sports

Fierce battle among locals expected in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao age-group

Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 2:20pm
Fierce battle among locals expected in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao age-group

MANILA, Philippines – While focus will be on the returning foreign pros, the locals look the steal the spotlight in pursuit of top honors in various age group divisions when the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is unwrapped Sunday, March 26, at Azuela Cove in Lanang.

For one, the men’s 25-29 category promises to be a slam-bang battle with a deep roster of talents all geared up for the 1.9 km-swim, 90km-bike and 21k-run course race tipped to be fast, challenging and searing.

Jonathan Pagaura of Filipino Homes-Go for Less, Tri SNB Barracuda teammates Satar Salem and Jailani Lamama banner the stellar cast that also features homegrown bets Jan Capon of Tri Association of Davao, Eduardo Catoc of Tri Mati and Biboy Ballenas of Tri DavSur along with the likes of Rey Estrosos of Tribo, Tri Iloilo’s Nikko Eulatic, Rey Chan of Tri Amigos Phi and U Can Tri’s CJ Custodio.

On top of the 30 berths offered in various age-group categories, the event is also staking 25 extra slots for women to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on August 26-27 in Lahti, Finland, ensuring a spirited chase among the more than thousand bidders in the premier endurance race powered by Petron, the only pro-laced race this year under The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc. banner.

Meanwhile, 18 pros have stepped up their preparations for the grueling race with Filipe Azevedo of Portugal and fellow IRONMAN 70.3 winner Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan raring to dispute the men’s crown and the top $30,000 purse.

Slugging it out for the women’s title in the first triathlon race in the season in Asia are veteran campaigner Dimity-Lee Duke and fellow Aussie Sarah Crowley, United Arab Emirates’ Lottie Lucas, Ai Ueda of Japan, and Americans Amy Vantassel and Lauren Brandon.

The blue-ribbon event will also unveil a 12-man team competition (Tribu Maisugon) held in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city with a winner-take-all cash prize of P550,000 at stake, including P500,000 from Davao City and P50K from Aboitiz.

For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.

Elsewhere, John Alcala, also of Tri SND Barracuda, mounts his own charge in the men’s 30-34 division while multi-titled Ines Santiago seeks to nail another win in the women’s 40-44 class against the likes of Merlyn Abong, Vanessa Agdon, Roxanne Ang, Jhoan Año, Ma. Veronica Arcenas, Maryfel Aumentado, Ma. Lourdes Cabero, Jaymee Castillo and Norlyn delos Cientos.

A crack crew of foreign bets made up of Belgium’s Caroline De Cramer, Ireland’s Etta-Mai Farrell, Hong Kong’s Yui Ming Li and Poland’s Agnieszka Pierzynowska will also try to foil Santiago, who topped the women’s side of the IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu last year.

Other age-group titles to be disputed in the event, backed by event partners Alveo, Petron, Lungsod ng Dabaw, Azuela Cove, Davao Light, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, One Sport and Cignal, are 18-24, 30-34, 35-39, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After winning NBTC tilt, Harvard commit Emnace eyes Gilas women stint

After winning NBTC tilt, Harvard commit Emnace eyes Gilas women stint

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from her looming career with Harvard in NCAA Division 1, Emnace also sees a stint with the Gilas Pilipinas women's team...
Sports
fbtw
Key UP recruits drawn to Monteverde's program

Key UP recruits drawn to Monteverde's program

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Heading into his third season now as the lead tactician of the Fighting Maroons, both Pablo and Gagate admitted that it was...
Sports
fbtw
Massive 3D billboard unveiled to promote hotly anticipated FIBA World Cup

Massive 3D billboard unveiled to promote hotly anticipated FIBA World Cup

1 day ago
Smart continues the countdown to the world’s biggest basketball event as it unveils the official FIBAWC 2023 video on...
Sports
fbtw
Perasol stresses UP&rsquo;s meticulous recruitment process

Perasol stresses UP’s meticulous recruitment process

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Apart from Ateneo high school product Francis "Lebron" Lopez, they also received the commitments of La Salle Greenhills' Luis...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Muntinlupa gains share of lead as Paranaque, Sarangani win

MPBL: Muntinlupa gains share of lead as Paranaque, Sarangani win

1 day ago
Muntinlupa defused Manila's final rally to prevail, 85-74, late Tuesday to seize a share of the lead in the OKBet-MPBL Fifth...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World Cup-bound Filipinas target SEA Games football gold

World Cup-bound Filipinas target SEA Games football gold

By Olmin Leyba | 33 minutes ago
The history-chasing Filipinas football team is laser-focused on what it sets out to achieve in the international front over...
Sports
fbtw
Fierce battle among locals expected in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao age-group

Fierce battle among locals expected in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao age-group

54 minutes ago
While focus will be on the returning foreign pros, the locals look the steal the spotlight in pursuit of top honors in various...
Sports
fbtw
Saso faces uphill battle as LPGA resumes in Arizona

Saso faces uphill battle as LPGA resumes in Arizona

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso will be hard-pressed to top her two sixth-place efforts in the first three legs of this year’s LPGA Tour as...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors win after Mavs blunder; Morant impresses on return

Warriors win after Mavs blunder; Morant impresses on return

2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors boosted their hopes of an automatic playoff berth with a crucial road victory over the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ending their high school career with a stinging finals loss to the Letran Squires, Pablo and Gagate will be looking to strongly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with