Bella Belen admits lack of 'hunger' from NU in loss to La Salle

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 2:15pm
Bella Belen
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP women's volleyball MVP Bella Belen cited the NU Lady Bulldogs’ low-energy performance in their lackluster three-set loss against league leaders DLSU Lady Spikers to end their first round campaign in UAAP Season 85 on Wednesday.

In a stunning show of force by the Lady Spikers, the Lady Bulldogs were in for a mauling as they were bombarded in the first two sets by the La Salle offense led by Angel Canino and Fifi Sharma.

After a long team talk following the loss that sent them to third place with a 5-2 slate, Belen said that there wasn't any fire behind her team's play against their rivals.

"Siguro po, sa aming mga players is yung hunger namin sa paglalaro parang medyo nawala po eh. Kagaya ngayong game, makikita palang po sa La Salle na gusto nilang makuha itong game. Point-by-point. Kumpara po sa amin," said a solemn Belen after the loss on Wednesday.

As a rematch against La Salle looms on Saturday, March 25, the UAAP's only Rookie MVP in women's volleyball history said that the Lady Bulldogs will need to look within themselves.

With their title retention bid coming off of a shaky start, Belen wants to revive the Lady Bulldogs' bite.

"Siguro balik kami sa self namin. Kung ano yung talagang ultimate goal namin this season para mabalik yung hunger namin sa paglalaro," she said.

A painful part of the process will be having to watch tape from the disappointing loss on Wednesday in order to patch things up in time for the weekend.

Still, Belen says they will do whatever it takes.

"Balik po ulit muna kami sa training," she said of how they plan to prepare.

"Mag-viewing po muna kami [ng game na ito] kahit masakit samin panoorin pero kailangan po e para mapaghandaan namin sila. Para makita namin yung naging pagkukulang namin this game," she added.

Belen and the Lady Bulldogs will look for a bounce back win against the Lady Spikers when they lock horns in the final game of Saturday's quadruple header at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City at 5 p.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
