Trevin Giles looks to climb welterweight rankings in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 10:47am
Trevin Giles looks to climb welterweight rankings in UFC Fight Night
San Antonio, Texas-born Trevin Giles will be fighting in front of family and friends for the first time in the UFC.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the long climb to contention for the UFC welterweight title for Trevin Giles. Currently ranked No. 45 in the stacked division, Jones will have to take a lot of fights and maybe another year to get a crack at the belt that Leon Edwards currently wears around his waist.

On Sunday, March 26, Giles (13-5-0) will take on 59th-ranked Preston Parsons in UFC Fight Night: Vera versus Sandhagen at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. 

The San Antonio, Texas native will be fighting in front of family and friends for the first time in the UFC (and the second time in his professional career). Parsons, though, has other ideas.

“I am going to knock him out in front of his hometown crowd,” promised Parsons on the eve of the fight.

“I get that a lot,” dismissed Giles. “I mean everyone wants to do the same to the other, right?”

Giles though is seeded to win the match. Not just for his striking power but also for his ability to submit foes. Furthermore, it is the quality of the competition he has faced. At one time or another, he has defeated Brendan Allen and Ryan Spann.

And he knows the pressure of fighting in big cards (UFCs 213, 247, 264 and 270).

Both Giles and Parsons enter the Octagon this Sunday having won their last match. For Giles, he defeated Louis Cosce via unanimous decision late last year. Parsons beat Evan Elder to even his UFC record to 1-1.

However, people look at this match as a classic case of a striker (Giles) versus a grappler (Parsons).

“A lot of people will say that I am just all about striking. But there are not a lot of people that can hold me down. I get up a lot and reverse a lot. It is not going to be easy for him (Parsons),” said Giles.

“I was born in San Antonio, but I was raised in Houston,” added Giles. “It feels great to come out and perform. I got some family down there. I usually don’t care what somebody thinks they’ll do to me. I wouldn’t have it any other way. We will find out at the end of the day.”

Giles will want to embark on another win streak. In his 10 fights in the UFC, he has gone on win streaks and then losing streaks. 

“For me, it is a series of bad decisions,” he noted of his four losses in the UFC versus six wins. I just need to make better decisions. My losses for me are necessary so I can learn that lesson.”

“I am [pretty athletic so I can do something sloppy and get out of it. But in UFC competition, it is not that way. I need to be more disciplined and manage my athleticism.”

UFC Fight Night Vera versus Sandhagen will be televised live Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

