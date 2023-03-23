^

Sports

De Jesus pep talk boosts Lady Spikers before big win over NU

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 10:47am
Multi-titled Volleyball coach Ramil de Jesus
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers were able to hear from their mentor Ramil de Jesus before playing in a finals rematch of UAAP Season 84, when they faced defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs to end the first round of UAAP Season 85 on Wednesday.

Because de Jesus has remained low key during the season due to health reasons and Noel Orcullo has stepped up in his place as interim head coach, the Lady Spikers relished the rare opportunity to get advice from the veteran tactician.

As they unleashed a three-set drubbing of the Lady Bulldogs, key cogs from the Lady Spikers credited de Jesus' words before the game.

"It's always meaningful when coach Ramil gives us advice before the game, syempre namimiss namin siya," admitted middle blocker Fifi Sharma after the win.

"Of course, it means a lot to us na he's always there behind everything and he's the main reason why we achieved this win today," she added.

The win over NU was a big confidence booster for the Lady Spikers, who have now swept all seven games of the first round.

After not even taking a set from the Lady Bulldogs in all their four meetings last season, the Lady Spikers stamped class against a sorry NU side that saw their record fall to 5-2.

Veteran setter Mars Alba, who copped Player of the Game honors in the win because of her playmaking, credited de Jesus for the brains behind the program.

"Malaking bagay kasi lagi naman nakaantabay si coach Ramil, nakikinig lang kami lagi sa mga payo niya and 'yun nga sa tulong din ni coach Noel, nagagawa rin namin 'yung mga pinapagawa ni coach Ramil," said Alba.

Ace rookie Angel Canino also underscored the importance of de Jesus' presence in their volleyball lives, even as she plays her rookie year without the champion coach in the sidelines.

"Sobrang laking impact na po siguro ni coach Ramil sa buhay namin and as a team kaya kahit anong sabihin niya sinusunod po namin, sa lahat naman po ng coaches sinusunod namin," she said.

DLSU will hope to ride the win and de Jesus' advice until Saturday, March 25, when they face the Lady Bulldogs again to begin the second round of hostilities.

La Salle and NU tussle in the main game at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City at 5 p.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
