Lady Falcons swoop down on Fighting Maroons to end first round campaign

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 1:52pm
Lady Falcons swoop down on Fighting Maroons to end first round campaign
Kate Santiago
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson University Lady Falcons returned to the win column after a three-set drubbing of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, to end their first round campaign in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

A strong start that saw Adamson head coach Jerry Yee afford to rest his starters like Louie Romero and Trisha Tubu for most of the contest, helped the Lady Falcons improve to 5-2 midway through the season.

"We did our jobs, kumbaga. Yung dapat na makuha naming games, nakuha namin. So I think okay naman yung first round namin," said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee.

Adamson pounced on an error-prone UP, especially in a tightly fought third set as the Fighting Maroons remained breathing down their necks, 22-23.

But a mis-set on the side of the Maroons sent Adamson to match point.

While Stephanie Bustrillo saved one match point for the Maroons with a cross court hit, Player of the Game Kate Santiago finished things off with a strong off the block hit.

Santiago finished with 16 points built off of 12 points, three blocks, and an ace.

In the opening set, Adamson jumped to a 14-point lead, 21-7, before the Fighting Maroons tried to claw back from nowhere with an 11-3 run to get within six points, 18-24.

But the deficit proved too much as Adamson took the opener.

UP thus lost their fourth straight contest and finish the first round at 1-6.

Santiago did much of the lifting for Adamson as Tubu was sat down for most of the game. But she still ended up with seven markers while Lorence Toring added six points as well.

For UP, Alyssa Bertolano led the losing effort with 12 points. She came off of the bench for head coach Shaq delos Santos.

In the earlier game, the Adamson Soaring Falcons barged into the win column against the listless Fighting Maroons in three sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, in men's action.

Led by Evander Novillo's 11 points, the Soaring Falcons tallied their first victory of the season while keeping UP winless in seven games.

Entering the second round on a high note, Adamson head coach George Pascua hopes his team can ride the momentum.

"Lahat ng mga bagay na natutunan nila sa mga previous losses namin, naging motivation din nila para pagbutihin nila. Especially, sabi ko nga sakanila kanina, first round, wala tayong tinalo. So hopefully, itong huling laro natin sa first round, manalo tayo," said Pascua. 

"Basta makatikim tayo ng panalo. Kahit papano, maboost yung morale nila. So, yun ang good thing duon. And na-lessen yung error namin."

