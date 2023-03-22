Angels, High Speed Hitters clash in do-or-die for last PVL finals berth

Game Thursday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

5 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT hopes to draw inspiration from its emphatic Game Two win while Petro Gazz aims to recall the form that won it Game One as the two face off Thursday for one last time at the Mall of Asia Arena for the remaining Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finals slot.

Related Stories Creamline in Finals; PLDT stays in hunt

The High Speed Hitters levelled their best-of-three semis series at one apiece after a 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 victory in last Tuesday’s Game Two, forcing a rubber match that was reset from 6:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Will to win ang pinanghahawakan naming sa series na ito,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, who is hoping to steer the franchise to its breakthrough finals appearance in the league.

The Angels, for their part, are eyeing to summon the same performance they came up with in a 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 triumph in the opener Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

The winner goes on to tackle Creamline, which swept F2 Logistics in two games in its own series, in the best-of-three finale unfolding Sunday at the same venue.

Game Two is on Tuesday while a decider, if necessary, is next week also at the Pasay venue.

Michelle Morente and Jovielyn Prado will be tasked to spearhead the charge anew after taking turns and finishing a combined 31 points while Kath Arado is expected to preside over her team’s rock solid floor defense after a magnificent 26-dig, 12-reception effort last time.

“Bumabawi lang kami sa tiwala binibigay samin ni coach Rald,” said the 24-year-old Arado, who is the heavy favorite to claim the best libero award this conference.

The Angels would need everyone to play with fire in their eyes if they want to make the finals for the second straight conference and third in the last four for a chance to grab their third crown since joining the league five years ago.

But MJ Philips would have to muster all her remaining strength after being the missing link in Game Two when she was limited to just nine points after a seven-hit performance in Game One.