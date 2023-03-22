Massive 3D billboard unveiled to promote hotly anticipated FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA Basketball World Cup (FIBAWC) global partner Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues the countdown to the world’s biggest basketball event as it unveils the official FIBAWC 2023 video on the iconic 3D billboard at the Bonifacio High Street Crosswalk (between Central Square and One Bonifacio in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig).



The larger-than-life 400-square meter 3D Billboard features JIP, the official mascot of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, whose name stands for the three host nations in this year’s FIBAWC showcase: Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



The launch drew quite a crowd of excited fans at the venue, giving off familiar vibes with the way people gather at 3D billboards seen at Times Square in New York City and the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.



Ranked No. 40 in the world, the Philippines has gained an outright berth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games by being one of the host nations. This is the sixth time that the Philippines is playing on the world stage, and its second time as host nation following its hosting in 1978 where it finished in the top eight.

For basketball fans who frequent the Pioneer area along EDSA, watch out for Smart’s special FIBAWC billboard installation soon for an exciting new virtual basketball experience. To enjoy this interactive billboard with AR (augmented reality) integration, simply scan the billboard using a smartphone camera. After this, you will be redirected to an AR Instagram filter that allows you to see larger-than-life digital players dunk on an actual rim installed on the billboard.



With Smart, Filipino basketball fans can live more today with non-stop FIBA basketball action by catching all the games, including those played in the previous windows, via Smart Livestream App, which exclusively hosts live and on-demand sports, concerts, and other epic events.



Through the app, which is downloadable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Smart subscribers can catch every minute of live basketball action when the FIBAWC 2023 games get going and get a chance to win tickets to the live games.



To enjoy the app, subscribers will only need to enter a valid Smart Prepaid or Postpaid mobile number to continue. Upon registration, users will promptly receive an OTP code via SMS, which can be used to start enjoying the features of Smart LiveStream on their smartphones.



Relive the best plays of previous FIBA WC 2023 qualifiers with Smart LiveStream powered by Smart, the Philippine winner for Best Mobile Network, Fastest Mobile Network for five years in a row, and Best Mobile Coverage as awarded by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.



Enjoy all of these and more by registering your Smart mobile numbers until April 26, 2023 at http://www.smart.com.ph/simreg.