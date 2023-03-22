Black Amigos keeps AIA 7s Football playoff hopes alive with win

MANILA, Philippines – Black Amigos Football Club kept their playoff dreams alive with a huge 1-0 win over En Fuego in the Men’s Division One of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Aaliyah, Black Amigos’ leading scorer with eight goals to his name, scored the winning strike to give the team its second win in six matches.

With two matches to go, Black Amigos must win them while hoping the other squads — Africa United (3-2), Manila Digger (2-2) and Manila Lopsy (2-3) — drop points.

Sino FC is 3-1 and given their current form, it would be a cinch to bag the third spot for the playoffs.

“It is a big win for us,” noted Black Amigos manager Ekwem Chibuike Gabriel. “We have a young team and although we have some good players with Kone (who has played in Macau and China), Kassi (who suited up in leagues in the Ivory Coast and Turkey), and Azi Abengourou and Turquie Haberlesme Birimi (who both played in the Ivory Coast).”

Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga made his debut for Black Amigos in their last match — a win over En Fuego.

Other results in men’s Division One play saw Africa United smash Maharlika Manila, 4-1.