Injury-hit Valdez 'very proud' of Creamline' with return to PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers star hitter Alyssa Valdez is in unfamiliar territory as she is forced to watch from the bench with her team entering the finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

Having been sidelined the whole tournament as she recovers from injury, the former Ateneo standout misses out for the first time on the postseason with the Cool Smashers.

Though stuck as a spectator this time around, Valdez could not be happier for her teammates.

"I’m very proud of them. Kasi, for the past months, I've been on the sideline lang watching them training and prepare for games. I can see how they worked hard, they worked smart in practices. I’m just very very happy to see this actual na in-apply talaga nila," said Valdez.

"I’m very proud of them talaga."

Despite not being able to play, Valdez has remained instrumental to the cause of the Cool Smashers as she watched every game from the bench.

Even when the team flew out to Iloilo for an out of town contest against the Akari Chargers to end the elimination round last week, Valdez remained beside them and offered timely advice to her teammates.

While her body may not be able to contribute, Valdez uses her mind to coach her teammates.

"It’s really just mga small reminders, all the little thing na you know when I’m playing onside din yun din yung gusto kong marinig sa teammates ko," she said.

"Yun lang, having played with them, parang alam mo na rin what they do inside the court, how they think din. Ngayong nasa labas, I hope I can help them in some little ways," she added.

As for the question if she can still see action in the best-of-three finals against the winner of the rubber match between the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, Valdez stayed coy on the timeline of her recovery.

"I’m really playing [sic] to recover as soon as possible also. Grabe yung support system from my team, from our management outside, also rehab," said Valdez, who suffered the injury late last year during their battle for third tussle against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

"I’m really, really praying na mas makatulong pa tayo sa ibang paraan, hopefully soon. Now, that’s all I'm gonna say. We really have to wait for my doctor’s approval," she continued.

With or without Valdez, the Cool Smashers begin their hunt for another PVL All-Filipino crown starting with Game One on Sunday, March 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.